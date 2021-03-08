CARTOON: Mogoeng’s just deserts

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Monday, March 8 2021
Noko’s departure is a good step in cleaning up the prosecutions authority, Corruption Watch says
Former president's defiance of court order on the agenda
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO wants to consolidate with Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti in national interest
Commodity price rally not only boosted mining profitability but had knock-on effects on wages, spending and tax revenue
Legal prescriptions that have been ignored may soon be enforced
All schools closed until March 15 after arrest of the country’s main opposition leader triggers violent protests
Juergen Klopp’s side had the lion’s share of the ball but again failed to convert possession into chances
UK research into LSD consumption reveals expectation of improved wellbeing drives transformation
