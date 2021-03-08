Opinion

CARTOON: Mogoeng’s just deserts

08 March 2021 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Monday, March 8 2021
Monday, March 8 2021

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng chided for wilful misconduct over Israel comments

Judicial conduct committee finds Mogoeng breached the code of conduct for judges and has given him 10 days to apologise
Friday, March 5 2021
Friday, March 5 2021

