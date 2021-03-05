This is why stocks sometimes respond badly to upbeat economic news

Why do risky assets such as stocks sometimes respond poorly to good economic news? It feels intuitively wrong. After all, any indications that the global economy is recovering suggests the pace of earnings growth will start to accelerate. Higher equity earnings growth normally means higher valuations because the price of an equity is simply the present value of all its future earnings.

The key to the “good is bad” puzzle lies in how present values are determined. It’s not just about earnings but also about the rate at which those earnings are discounted back to the present. The higher the discount (or risk-free) rate, the lower the present value of the earnings stream. It’s entirely possible, therefore, to have higher earnings but a lower valuation, if the discount (or risk-free) rate is sufficiently increased.

So how have global markets been reacting to the growth and interest rate dynamic since the advent of the pandemic? The narrative goes as follows: March 2020 was all-fall-down based on overwhelming uncertainty. Lockdowns decimated earnings and it was difficult to see just how deep the economic pain would be, how authorities might respond and if and when relief might appear.

Uncertainty by definition refers to situations under which either the outcomes and/or their probabilities of occurrences are unknown to market participants. This was uncertainty in its purest form and the market reaction was not unexpected from an intuitive perspective.

Then, uncertainty slowly evolved into risk, which is a different thing. Risk refers to decision-making situations under which all potential outcomes and their likelihood of occurrences are assessed (known) by decision-makers. The evolution from uncertainty to risk was fairly swift. It quickly became apparent that the authorities, both fiscal and monetary, would pull out all the stops to support economies and prevent waves of bankruptcies. A huge amount of liquidity was pumped in and interest rates hit rock bottom.

A clearer picture of the virus and a potential timeline for a vaccine started to emerge. “Uncertainty” started to be replaced with “risk assessment”, which incorporated different scenarios with their associated probabilities. Stimulus led to high savings rates, with consumers having little to spend it on by way of consumption given the various stages of lockdown. This, coupled with super low interest rates, led to favourable risk pricing, which in turn led to a push into equities, and especially those equities with strong growth profiles into the future.

Looking back, it’s not that hard to rationalise what has happened in the markets to date. Of course it's easier to look at the past than the future but understanding the past is helpful in understanding what’s likely to influence the future. To the extent that low bond yields supported equity valuations over the past number of months it would be reasonable to assume any meaningful increase in these yields would remove a pillar of valuation support for risk assets. So why would yields be under any upward pressure? Well, the economic outlook is brightening and this is definitely “good news”.

All the build-up in savings and liquidity will (or should) lead to a meaningful pick-up in consumption as the pandemic recedes. Theoretically, this means greater demand and rising prices and in a “normal” environment, rising interest rates. When interest rates rise gradually in the face of increasing economic activity it's not a bad thing, but when yields rise from artificially low levels, the rises may be a little more sudden and market unsettling, as has been the case in the last few days, when 10-year US treasury bond yields have moved from 1% to almost 1.5% in double-quick time.

The expectation is that with debt levels so high, central banks and governments are highly incentivised to keep yields low. Any increase in yields will lead to an uncomfortable debt-servicing situation. It is said, for example, that even a 0.5 percentage point increase in bond yields would lead to an additional annual debt servicing burden equivalent to the annual cost of the US Navy.

If these yields are capped by quantitative easing, an accelerating inflation environment would mean even more negative real yields. If this is the case, the equity market should still be supported. Unfortunately, it’s all a little artificial and one should not be surprised by bouts of significant drawdowns from time to time.

• Appleton, a retired head of multi asset strategy at Ashburton Investments, is an independent investment consultant.