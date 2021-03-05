SA’s opaque share repurchases pose an ethical dilemma

Large pay inequality exists in SA, meaning there is a large difference between what the CEO and the lowest paid employee at a company earn.

CEOs and other executives are often remunerated using share-based incentive schemes in an attempt to align their financial interests with those of shareholders. Examples of such share-based schemes are share options, share appreciation rights, restricted shares and performance shares.

From a corporate governance perspective it is important that shareholders are aware of exactly what executives realise from share-based incentives. In SA, prior to the effective date of King IV in 2018, the value executives realised from share-based incentives was often disclosed inconsistently.

Furthermore, it is critical that executives cannot artificially increase their own (share-based) remuneration without shareholders being aware of this, for example, through share repurchases that are not transparently announced and reported to stakeholders.

A share repurchase occurs when a company buys back its own, previously issued shares. The repurchase landscape in SA differs quite substantially from that in most other countries as both the holding company and subsidiaries can repurchase shares issued by the holding company.

Shares repurchased by the holding company are cancelled, while those repurchased by subsidiaries are held in treasury and could be resold or used to settle business transactions. Both general (open market) and specific repurchases commonly occur in SA, while open-market share repurchases are the dominant type globally.

Also, the JSE listing requirements state that general repurchases only need to be announced on the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) when 3% of the outstanding shares have been repurchased. Globally, it is standard practice for all share repurchase activity to be announced, either immediately or periodically in arrears. Share repurchase transactions are thus much less transparent in SA than in most other countries.

Share repurchases were legalised in SA during 1999, and the rand value spent on shares repurchased by local companies increased from 1999 to 2009. After the global financial crisis of 2008/2009 the rand value spent on share repurchases seems to have stabilised, but an increasing number of companies are engaging in share repurchases.

Share repurchases can increase both the share price and the earnings per share (EPS). After receiving blanket authority at an AGM, directors can execute general share repurchases when they see fit, which could thus also increase the value of their own share-based remuneration (the value of which inherently depends on the share price, and of which vesting is often dependent on the EPS figure).

This gives rise to an ethical dilemma shareholders and other stakeholders need to note.

My own research shows that there is a statistically significant positive relationship between share repurchases and executive share-based remuneration. I collected and analysed comprehensive data on both share repurchases and executive share-based remuneration for most companies listed on the JSE for the period 2002-2017.

What I found is that companies were significantly more likely to decide to repurchase shares when executives held and exercised larger numbers of share-based instruments. Furthermore, higher numbers of share-based instruments exercised during the year were associated with higher rand values repurchased through subsidiaries and through general repurchases.

These results show that some executives could be abusing their power to make share repurchases to increase the value of their share-based remuneration.

To prevent this from happening, it is recommended that all share repurchase activity be announced on Sens (this is not the case now), preferably in real time as this will allow for better monitoring. We also need shareholder activism: shareholders should require clear disclosure of the extent of share repurchase activity a company engages in, why it was done, and the effect it had on share-based remuneration.

Regulators, such as future versions of the King Report, could also require these disclosures in the integrated report.

Lastly, as this is, indeed, an ethical dilemma, business ethics educators and organisations should take note of the possibility that executives could be enhancing the value of their own remuneration through executing share repurchases and include case studies relating to this in their material.

• Dr Steenkamp is a senior lecturer at the School of Accountancy at Stellenbosch University. This article is based on her recent doctoral research in business management and administration.