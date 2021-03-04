LAWSON NAIDOO: MPs must be equipped to fulfil constitutional mandates, not just party manifestos

The role of parliament in enabling, or at least overlooking, corruption and state capture has come to the fore at the Zondo commission of inquiry in recent weeks, with evidence of parliament’s manifest shortcomings coming from academics and non-governmental organisations, including the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac).

In February 2019, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo opined, while listening to testimony from Dennis Bloem, former chair of the portfolio committee on correctional services: “I am ... concerned if a situation where ... a structure of parliament, which has very important constitutional responsibilities of oversight over the executive raises issues, and they are just ignored and nothing happens to anybody”.

The checks and balances built into our model of constitutional democracy have failed us. It was this concern that prompted the late Prof Ben Turok to initiate the Checks & Balances Report under the auspices of the Institute for African Alternatives (IFAA), which is to be launched later today. Turok, a former MP, himself said: “People’s money is being squandered by the executive, and parliament is complicit in this.”

The research project focused on how reports from the auditor-general could be used more effectively by parliament to hold the executive to account. The Checks & Balances Report makes two sets of complementary recommendations.

The first, “Way One”, considers how parliament can adapt its processes to sharpen its oversight reach, while “Way Two” examines how the quality and character of elected representatives can be enhanced. Both of these matters were canvassed in Casac’s written submission to the state capture inquiry, and in our oral testimony.

Parliament has a clear constitutional mandate to “scrutinise and oversee executive action” and ensure the executive, including organs of state, are held accountable. The rules of the National Assembly, together with a policy framework, the Oversight and Accountability Model, provide the tools to carry out this critical constitutional responsibility. Despite committees having considerable powers under the rules, parliament has failed to exercise effective oversight. There are no legal or structural impediments standing in parliament’s way — it is simply that the majority party has used its power to block any meaningful action.

While it is perfectly acceptable in a democracy for a majority party to use its muscle to decide a question of policy or pass a law (so long as it passes constitutional muster), it cannot be acceptable to abuse that numerical advantage to stifle or shut down debate. The latter inhibits parliament’s function as “a national forum for the public consideration of issues”.

Recent evidence at the state capture commission has exposed how the majority prevented inquiries into corruption and state capture within state-owned companies, just as the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) stalled a probe into the arms deal in the early 2000s.

It is trite to say that the auditor-general has consistently been the most efficient and effective of the state institutions supporting constitutional democracy, and Scopa, despite its wobble on the arms deal, warrants a similar accolade within parliament. Yet irregular and wasteful expenditure continues unchecked.