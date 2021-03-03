Continuing rise of miners rests on speedy action by regulators and Transnet

The recent record earnings reported by SA mining companies are a cause for national celebration. They should be an incentive for the private sector and state to collaborate and expand market share for SA’s minerals.

The mining sector has been a shot in the arm for much-needed corporate taxes during the economic downturn. Finance minister Tito Mboweni’s 2021 national budget acknowledged this. “A surge in the provisional corporate tax payments in December exceeded expectations. This was primarily driven by the mining sector, with companies benefiting from high commodity prices and favourable exchange rate,” reads the Treasury’s Budget Review document.

High commodity prices also augur well for employment in light of the more than 40% (expanded definition) unemployment rate and the negative effects of Covid-19. Not only will the mining sector retain existing jobs, but additional jobs are likely to be created as a number of miners have announced plans to expand operations.

But for SA to benefit fully from high commodity prices mining companies would have to appreciate the importance of acting together quickly to capture new commodity markets and expand in existing ones. We have to be adept at understanding global market dynamics and geopolitics. The private sector has demonstrated the ability to respond to global market dynamics and geopolitical environments. The state should, for its own good, do more to support the private sector’s competitiveness.

SA’s entry into China’s coal export market in the second quarter of 2020 shows the importance of collaboration for quick wins. The coal sector is one of the largest foreign exchange earners and employers in the country.

We should be doing our best to benefit from our coal endowment — while it lasts, as coal sceptics might add. One of the geopolitical developments that affected SA’s coal revenues in recent years has been the frosty relations between China and Australia.

Whatever the reasons for the cold diplomatic relations, the effect has been to prevent Australian coal producers from exporting to the Chinese market. In response, Australian producers have diverted their products to India, SA’s major export market. For most of 2020 Australia’s diversion of product to India put pressure on coal prices and suffocated SA’s high-cost mines.