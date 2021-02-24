LA TIMES: Cost of Covid much higher than imagined

In late March 2020 two of the US federal government’s top health experts, doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, delivered a stark assessment about the potential for catastrophic loss of life in the US from Covid-19.

Even with lockdowns and social distancing, they warned during a public briefing of the coronavirus task force, between 100,000 and 240,000 people may die before the virus waned or was vanquished.

It was an eye-popping number at the time — there had been only about a dozen reported Covid deaths on US soil, and the president had dismissed the coronavirus as nothing more serious than seasonal flu. The announcement seemed hyperbolic and perhaps calculated to shock a still-complacent public into accepting that business and school closures were truly necessary. Surely, the worst-case scenario of a quarter of a million people dead was unlikely in such a scientifically and medically advanced nation. Surely.

This was just one way Americans underestimated the virus, and it wasn’t the last. The cost turned out to be much higher than most could have even imagined. Earlier this week the official US death toll for Covid-19 surpassed 500,000 people — more than any other country — and is still rising every day, though happily at a slower pace than last month.

It’s a staggering loss of life by any measure, the equivalent of the entire city of Miami wiped out, plus a good chunk of neighbouring Miami Beach. It’s also probably an undercount, given the documented underreporting of Covid deaths in several jurisdictions.

One sobering measure of the pandemic’s toll is that US life expectancy fell by a full year in the first half of 2020, from 78.8 years to 77.8 years, and worse still for black and Latino Americans. The figure may rebound next year after most Americans are vaccinated. But that’s another thing we can’t predict.

On Monday President Joe Biden ordered flags to be flown at half mast on federal land in honour of those who have died from Covid-19. It’s appropriate to remember the dead at tragic milestones such as this one to keep from normalising the loss and forgetting why all those tiring pandemic precautions are still necessary. /Los Angeles, February 22

LA Times