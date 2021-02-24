CARTOON: News parasites

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
After almost three decades of democracy the consensus that forged our constitution seems to be coming apart
Premier says anticorruption gains have been eroded and the Gauteng government will crack the whip on offenders
Party says disallowing political programmes and activities is undemocratic and irrational
The Philippines’s JG Summit Holdings conglomerate and UK private equity outfit Apis Partners take stakes in Tyme Global
Drop in number of employed people amid Covid-19 pandemic was almost 1.4-million while jobless rate rose to 32.5%
The Tourism Business Council of SA says this will reassure foreign tourists
Ruling party’s Bazoum secures 55.7% of the vote, ahead of rival Mahamane Ousmane, at 44.3%, election commission announces
Organisation fails to intervene as South Africans are given the runaround over Champions League match
The new frontier at the tip of the continent has made inroads into the wine world, writes Michael Fridjhon
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.