CARTOON: News parasites

24 February 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Wednesday, February 24 2021

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Manufacturing Outrage 101: the social media guide to kneecapping the news

Facebook has played a role in undermining the news media —  and the repercussions are world-changing
12 hours ago

Facebook and Australia friends again after deal on news content

Australian media news to be restored on the social media platform
20 hours ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Why Facebook Australia’s standoff is so vital for our future

Instead of a lively Fourth Estate able to verify information and act as a lodestone for society, what we have is rampant disinformation and ...
22 hours ago

Microsoft teams up with EU publishers on news payments

Microsoft and European media groups want Australia-style agreement to 'mandate payments'
1 day ago

News Corp strikes a news partnership deal with Google

The company is set to receive ‘significant payments’ to feature news outlets in Google’s News Showcase
6 days ago
