Opinion

CARTOON: Zuma’s defies rule of law

22 February 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Monday, February 22 2021
Monday, February 22 2021

Truant Jacob Zuma tells ANC the law is too soft and lacks bite

Social cohesion panel hears former president complain you can’t call a crime by its name, but have to use the word ‘suspect’
National
11 hours ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Jacob Zuma to appear in court over arms deal bribe charges

Former president and French arms manufacturer Thales face fraud, racketeering, corruption and money-laundering charges
Politics
14 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Amateurish, self-serving desperation from Zuma and Malema

In lashing out at the judiciary the two, both facing criminal charges, are desperately trying to pre-empt any possible judgments in the future
Opinion
3 days ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: A battle looms as Ace Magashule dares the ANC to remove him

The party’s secretary-general is unlikely to step down voluntarily as he appears in court to face corruption charges
Opinion
3 days ago

Malema-Zuma gambit is easy to see through, say analysts

Attacks on judges a pre-emptive strike to try to suggest the judiciary is biased — Lawson Naidoo
National
4 days ago

The rule of law is sacrosanct, Lamola warns Zuma and Malema

Justice minister defends the judiciary after attacks by EFF leader and former president
National
4 days ago
Friday, February 19 2021
Friday, February 19 2021

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
African Bank’s glass ceiling has shattered its ...
Opinion
2.
Terrifying citizens with overwhelming statistics ...
Opinion
3.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: SA in no position to start ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
South Africans can hold the government ...
Opinion
5.
DESNÉ MASIE: Beware thorns while picking ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.