Terrifying citizens with overwhelming statistics is no help during a pandemic

There have also since been significant advances in Covid-19 medical treatments and the production of vaccines. In parts of the world where we saw hospitalisation cases and infection levels plummeting there has been no relaxation to the lockdown approach. However, governments continue to encourage collective hysteria to promote the current lockdowns and justify their use as it is to get us to the finish line when all people will finally be vaccinated.

Even if you were to play the “save lives argument” card, then at least be consistent. For instance, we have extremely dangerous roads in SA, but we don’t see a government ban on driving or cycling even though this poses a level of risk to all those driving, and other users on the road. Furthermore, surely one should not discount the direct relationship between poverty and negative health outcomes, including death. Yes, it might not be as visible and immediate as Covid-19 deaths, but it will without doubt occur.

This is precisely the point — politicians don’t want to be blamed for immediate pandemic-induced deaths, but don’t mind brushing the more pernicious outcomes under the carpet. The totalitarian, undemocratic, unconstitutional, untested methods using governmental fiat to impose draconian restrictions on the hoof by decree cause untold hardship, a great deal of suffering, pain and anger, by many across the world.

As prominent British constitutional lawyer Lord Jonathan Sumption, remarked: “Coercive powers are exercised over citizens on a scale never previously attempted ... In the face of public resistance against lockdowns fear is deliberately stoked up using the language of impending doom”. There are uncomfortable reminders of the 1940s Nazi police state and the dictatorship in the Bolshevist Soviet Union. But it is particularly worrying that it is all happening in ostensibly democratic societies, now being reduced to “nations of sheep”.

Most totalitarian states are built on, and sustained by, ordinary people’s fears by way of the promotion of collective hysteria and resorting to nanny-state-ism and political demagoguery. In many cases dealing with the pandemic seems to have opened the way for mostly unqualified control freaks with individual agendas using government fiat to ignore the dictates of constitutionalism and democracy, while dire socio-economic consequences are not properly weighed up against the high price of a harsh and skewed lockdown regime.

It is a pity the rule-makers do not accept the fact that they mostly pursue imperfect, unverified policies and strategies and that the legitimacy of their actions are suspect. I am not implying that the aforementioned dissenting experts should be used instead of the others, but that they should be used in concert, collectively, instead of willy-nilly groping in the dark.

We need to have a balanced, well-considered set of views advising on “the science”. No doubt, decrees or policies are absolutely necessary to fight the pandemic, but the constitution and its limits on power should abuse still hold during this time of crisis and wisdom, should prevail over simply muddling through.

• Olivier, a former SA ambassador, is an emeritus professor at the University of Pretoria.