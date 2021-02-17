Five key points that need to be addressed in the budget speech

Here are a few points I’m eager for the minister to address in the budget speech:

Unemployment

Based on numbers from the third quarter of 2020, SA’s unemployment rate sits at 30.8%. This is the single largest economic and humanitarian crisis the country faces. The government has committed R100bn to create jobs through public and social employment under the economic reconstruction and recovery plan. Based on a report in December, good progress is being made with the presidential employment stimulus and other programmes. I’m expecting more news in the budget.

Tax increases

A growing fiscal deficit and new funding requirements, such as the vaccine programme, means the government is likely to increase taxes somewhere. With PAYE receipts under pressure due to rising unemployment, it’s likely to look at sources such as sin taxes and fuel levies. It would not be surprising to see a solidarity wealth tax implemented soon. A recent study indicated this could raise up to R160bn for the fiscus. However, a wealth tax might be complex and expensive to administer.

Corporate tax rates

In February 2020, the government planned to broaden the corporate income tax base through measures such as restricting net interest expense deductions and limiting the use of assessed losses carried forward. It would then use the boost in funding to reduce the corporate tax rate.

In the Supplementary Budget Review, Treasury confirmed the postponement of measures to broaden the corporate income tax base until at least January 1 2022. It would be good for the minister to give an update on these plans. Many businesses would welcome a lower corporate tax rate in these difficult times, and it would be a pity if they needed to wait much longer for relief.

Working from home tax deductions

Many employees have yet to return to the office and are likely to continue working from home for most of the upcoming tax year. To claim a portion of your rent and certain other expenses as a work-from-home tax deduction, you need a dedicated area in your house used exclusively for work. This seems unfair to the many people who work in their lounge or bedroom because they are not privileged enough to live on a big property. I would welcome the relaxation of these rules, even if only as a temporary measure during the pandemic.

Temporary employer-employee relief scheme (Ters)