Leaders need to understand their teams and truly empathise with them

Last week, the UK chair of big four accounting firm KPMG, Bill Michaels, made headlines following an unempathetic string of comments telling staff to “stop moaning” and “playing the victim card” in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. This after more than half of the people participating in the 1,500-strong digital meeting had conveyed feelings such as that they are “hanging in there” [or] “drained”.

No organisation can accept the words Michaels used in these changed times. He has subsequently resigned. How ironic that this happened just after Forbes named “empathy” as their word for 2021. Accenture recently placed empathy as trend six in its forecasts for the year ahead. It is becoming increasingly obvious why.

According to Deloitte, 85% of employees around the world are not engaged or are actively disengaged from their work. Lay on the disrupted work environments we have been trying to balance for nearly a year and people are overtly reconsidering what work means to them and how they see the future of their career choices.

2021 has started like no other. We may be far more used to the new work/life integration realities today than we were 12 months ago, but the discomfort and anxiety around our future is perhaps even higher now. Many employees are questioning their need to maintain an office-based role at all, none more so than the millennials, who have never been afraid to challenge the status quo. The gap between younger and older team members has never been wider as the two generations grapple simultaneously to work out what this year of remote working means to their future.

The connectivity between organisations has been changed permanently. We remain physically apart most the time. We have to continue trusting each other in entirely new ways. Yet our workplace is far more likely to resemble a kitchen table than a boardroom table. The need for shared understanding and deep cohesion this year will be ever deeper, and no leader today can afford to ignore the emotional intelligence they imbue into the organisations they build. The requirement for leadership teams to relook the way they manage and motivate both generations within their teams has seen corporations needing to shift culturally, and indeed operationally, at speed.

As we move through 2021 the necessity to create connected teams that trust the ability of their leadership teams to understand them will continue to rise. The creation of an empathetic organisation that delivers on this won’t happen overnight. However, we are now seeing conscious and long-term commitment from senior executives to the critical combination of emotional intelligence, wellbeing at work and trust as performance mandatories.

Employees today are driven by the need for leadership that goes beyond the rational and connects with people on a far more authentic and motivating level, within a context that values holistic employee health. This is a time for regenerative leadership. It is a time for leaders to understand their teams beyond the output they create and truly empathise with them. These will be the leaders who lead their troops to recovery at pace.

The chaos surrounding the KPMG’s chair’s seemingly unempathetic approach shows the globe’s speed to negatively react to anything that resembles a generationally irrelevant response to the new needs of our workplaces and teams. Internal issues are no longer internal. The world seeks authenticity within and without the organisation.

Regenerative leadership skills are focused on transforming and regenerating people, and their organisational construct, by emotionally engaging with the key inputs people need to thrive as human beings. As the country comes out of a period of slowdown, we need to take heed to step into a period of regeneration of our people first if we are to see a regeneration of profits.

For a large number of leaders today, many of whom were trained in a previous era of leadership thinking, the move to more emotionally intelligent, empathetically influenced and regeneratively led business is difficult to grasp. When you have the same conversation with a millennial leader, however, they intrinsically understand that this move isn’t an option. It is what 21st century business, and certainly business post the Covid-19 crisis, is already poised to be founded on.

Regenerative leadership is transformational in its ability to prepare our businesses and teams for a new world of business and consumption. From home working, flexible formats, purpose-led goal setting and cohesive sustainable agendas, it covers tenets of organisational success that recent times have proven are more valid and more current than ever before. As we navigate the year ahead it is my prediction that these areas of focus, of empathetic influence in the workplace, will be recognised as the most desired facets of inspirational and impactful leadership.

The leaders that embrace empathy will be the ones that see a return-on-investment rebalance from the workforce. This is no longer a nice to have, or a once-off training course from the human resources team. It is the only path to sustainable growth as humanity continues to embrace the inconsistency of our business world.

• Nicklin, a consultant specialising in empathetic management, is author of ‘Softening the Edge’.