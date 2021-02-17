GARY RYNHART: It’s time for policymakers to strike while the crisis iron is hot

A little over 10 years ago a 26-year-old street trader, Mohamed Bouazizi, stood outside the governor’s office in the small Tunisian town of Sidi Bouzid and doused himself with a can of gasoline. His last words before he struck the match and set himself alight were: “How do you expect me to make a living?” He had had enough of the continual harassment from local officials and police shaking him down. The daily humiliations.

His desperation was later described by his sister. “What kind of repression do you imagine it takes for a young man to do this?” His sacrifice was the touchstone that led to the “Arab Spring” that sent dictators toppling from Tunis to Cairo. In Tunisia, within a year the 24-year Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali dictatorship was over.

Yet instability fostered competing interests, and despite elections Tunisia was soon heading for civil war. Ultimately, what saved the country were its independent institutions — trade unions, the main business and employers group, and legal and human rights pillars the Bar Association and the League of Human Rights. Concerted and determined action by these actors steered Tunisia back to democratic waters and away from conflict. The four organisations (“the quartet”) were later awarded the Nobel peace prize.

In SA something similar, if less dramatic, occurred at the tail end of the Jacob Zuma presidency. His nine years in office marked a deleterious decline in SA, across most economic and social indices. Fortunately, SA had the necessary independent institutions, including civil society organisations, the judiciary, the media, trade unions and business groups, to mobilise public opinion and force Zuma out of office.

Ten years later, Tunisia still has protesters on its streets and the demands are pretty much the same: decent jobs and equality of opportunity, or at least a shot at it. Here in SA, with an actual unemployment rate of somewhere between 30% and 40% and one of the most unequal societies in the world, the same fault lines are in place. A global pandemic is further accentuating the headwinds of uncertainty and economic downturn.

This is a critical time when the right (and usually difficult) policy decisions need to be made. The good news is that these are not a secret. The policies needed to create enterprise and job growth, greater inclusivity, better societal cohesion and fairness are pretty obvious because lots of countries have pursued them. In many of these a crisis has often been the trigger.

The post-World War 2 success stories — Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea and China — had experienced war, famine, colonialism, invasion and abject poverty. At the start of the second half of the 20th century you would have bet on none of them. Today they are all world-beaters.

Vietnam was a country at war for well over 20 years until the 1970s. About 5-million Vietnamese died in wars with France and the US. Today Vietnam is booming. It has scooped up all the extra jobs from the textile and electronics industries that China has outgrown. It has positioned itself as a strategic partner of its old foe the US, and it has poured money into education. Vietnam (if you include what families contribute) spends about 8% of its GDP on education. This is about 20% of the national budget. And it is producing results. Vietnamese children are now top performers in many subjects worldwide, according to the last Programme for International Student Assessment scores.

The Colombia of today would have been nearly impossible to imagine at the turn of the century. Think narcostate and bloody civil wars. Today the narco gangsters have been tamed and a peace accord reached. From 2000 to 2010, Colombia multiplied its GDP fourfold. Go to Medellín today and you will not find Pablo Escobar, but tech start-ups. They are everywhere.

When Botswana won its independence in 1966 it had just 22 university graduates and 11km of paved roads. Today Botswana has the highest per capita income in sub-Saharan Africa.

The adage “never waste a crisis” is doing the rounds again. It can be a tired cliché, but it has a lot of truth to it. A crisis is an opportunity to press the reset button. It is when vested interests and patronage networks can be vulnerable and policy choice fluid. It is when hard decisions are more likely to gain traction.

Independent institutions are the equivalent of society’s watchdogs. They speak truth to power. Now is a good time for the watchdogs to bark.

• Rynhart is senior specialist in employers’ activities with the International Labour Organisation, based in SA. He is author of ‘Colouring the Future: Why the UN Plan to End Poverty and Wars is Working’.