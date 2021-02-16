African Bank’s glass ceiling has shattered its public image

In SA, PwC stated in its 2021 “practices and fees trends” report that just 29% of non-executive directors are women. In comparing the gender balance and gender pay gap, PwC had stated in 2020 that no meaningful comparison could be made between the pay of CEOs across genders simply because just seven women served as CEOs of listed companies in SA, a number that declined during 2020 with the delisting of Grit, which was led by Bronwyn Corbett.

In light of these odds, and SA’s unique history of mass exclusion, the rise to positions of authority for black people and, in particular, black women, remains a seminal moment whenever it happens. About three years ago Basani Maluleke rose to become the first black female CEO of a front-line bank in SA. Her rise to the top, capping a stellar career in financial services, was an illustration of how leadership transitions and transformation can be fostered when an organisation is committed to getting it right.

Maluleke’s previous role within the bank had enabled her to obtain insights into the organisation that facilitated a smooth transition at the point of handover. Her choice of organisation was an informed one as African Bank had a track record of engaging and supporting transformation initiatives. Its role as a champion of financial inclusion directly addressed the historical plight of the unbanked population of black people in a country where many exclusionary practices had rendered access to the financial system elusive.

In the three years of her reign as CEO of the bank, Maluleke managed to steer the bank towards the type of diversified financial services player its various shareholders — including the Reserve Bank — had sought to create from the moment they rescued it from curatorship in 2014. As expected from roles of such stature, the job came with its own pressures, which were amplified by the long-standing hangover of the bank’s brand, which had been dented by the curatorship.

As the accolades from the industry and the financial statements reflected her ability to run the bank, its standing in society improved by various measures. In its 2020 annual report the bank highlighted achievements, including coming first in five different categories in the SA consumer satisfaction Iindex. The 2019 results — reflecting a profit of R1.2bn and more than R29bn in assets — capped an extraordinary run for a bank that had been so badly run it went into curatorship just five years earlier.

Basani’s achievements, in a sector where few women have ever emerged as CEOs and absolutely none had ever emerged as black female CEOs, represented SA’s single most impactful dent in the glass ceiling. Her resignation in January has thus taken the progress of black professionals and black women a step back.

The obvious tensions regarding leadership transitions are known. Occasionally, a CEO whose personal legacy has been cemented takes the decision to pursue greener pastures. A board that has taken a different view on matters of strategic direction may, indeed, conclude that it needs new leadership. None of these situations are unknown; but what is completely unknown in the local context is a failure to manage a leadership transition in a bank.

The reasons for this are simple: as institutions that serve as custodians of public funds based on the trust the public has in the system, any uncoordinated interruptions in bank leadership feed into anxieties for stakeholders.

Critically, in the African Bank case, the board has offered little in the way of explanation for the reasons underpinning Maluleke’s departure. In the public discourse the optics of the story have been poorly handled. Rather than providing insights into the deliberations and considerations of the board and the CEO leading to the parting of ways, the bank has conspired to pronounce the announcement of an interim CEO — subject to prudential approval.

In an orderly managed transition such approval or concurrence would have been agreed prior to the resignation. A rushed process only implies that the resignation was not an orderly one. Senior executives such as Maluleke have structured transition plans that include a managed exit process.