SA tourism sector has good reason to be upbeat about recovery

This is a critical development for our industry, and addresses one of the major barriers to entry into our country. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has reported the expected increase in passenger numbers driven by the improved facilitation of visas at between 5% and 25%.

The African Development Bank’s fifth annual visa openness index report, released in December 2020, argues that increased open borders and cross-country mobility will be increasingly important for economic recovery.

The World Economic Forum’s travel and tourism competitiveness report 2019 found economies that implemented policies related to lowering visa requirements have come closer to narrowing their gap with other destinations.

There was also hope for SA’s economy offered in the form of the extension of the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme scheme. With many businesses closed or operating under challenging conditions, we hope the scheme will be extended to continue supporting workers in the tourism sector. This support would ensure that we are able to welcome international travelers the moment they wish to travel, otherwise we will lose them to competing country destinations.

In tourism circles we refer to 2021 as the year of the vaccine, and the imminent rollout of vaccines in SA highlighted in the Sona will be critical as we work to rebuild confidence in travel. We have committed to monitoring developments with regard to vaccines and will continue to keep our industry partners globally apprised of the progress.

Though the current environment for our vital tourism economy is challenging, I’m pleased to say the sector has proven to be remarkably resilient. We have been encouraged to see global airline partners, such as Qatar Airways, demonstrating their faith in the destination by increasing their flights to SA. Qatar has increased the frequency of its flights to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. We have also seen a survey with SA as the leading destination travelers from the UK want to visit once global travel begins to normalise.

SA Tourism, in collaboration with the broader tourism sector, has also worked hard during the pandemic to prepare the country’s tourism sector to come back in better shape than ever, while focusing on the generation of domestic demand to support the industry while international travel is limited. The president repeated his calls to buy local, adding momentum to our efforts to promote local tourism.

As part of our recovery, in 2021 and the foreseeable future, we will continue to focus most of our efforts and resources on domestic tourism. This aspect of the market has been critical to the survival of our industry, and I’d like to thank all the South Africans who have supported tourism and travelled responsibly.

The revitalisation of domestic tourism will ensure the sector continues to contribute meaningfully to the economy. Our domestic recovery will play a significant role in how we recover internationally.

The priority for our tourism industry is to increase operations and maximise on the existing opportunities in a safe manner, with the aim of minimising economic and employment impacts and positioning SA for broader economic recovery.

The sector is also developing clarity on how SA can outcompete its rivals in a market where every destination will be chasing recovery. SA’s tourism “recovery”, therefore, won’t only mean a return to the levels and practice we saw pre-crisis, but rather places the sector on a growth trajectory that realises the country’s vast tourism potential.

The tourism recovery strategy published last year focuses on several strategic themes as central to SA’s recovery: re-igniting demand, rejuvenating supply and strengthening enabling capability. The plan also encompasses 10 strategic recommendations proposed along with specific actions, timeframes and accountabilities.

We remain committed to further flattening the curve so our sector can grow again and welcome all tourists to our shores.

• Ntshona is SA Tourism CEO.