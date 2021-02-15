CARTOON: Over to you Tito

Mia Kruger from Kruger International and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Monday, February 15 2021
The former president’s lawyer says Jacob Zuma’s absence from the commission is not an act of defiance
State of the nation address to be debated in parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday
Group almost doubles its provision for the pandemic, saying the effects have been more severe than anticipated
RMB investment strategist Elena Ilkova talks to Business Day TV about the government’s plans for infrastructure and economic development
SA's mining industry saw its first month-on-month increase in output since August, led by a surge in manganese and diamond production
Operator warns of rolling cuts as electrical system buckles under surging heat demand
Red Devils drop further behind Manchester City in title race
Calm decision making and risk aversion still have their place in the world
