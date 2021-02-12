CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s red carpet blues

Many Asian bourses are closed for the lunar new year with sentiment generally subdued as investors consider recent gains for equities
Friday, February 12 2021
President vows to support job creation and get cracking on electricity supply
But premier says he remains focused on ensuring economic recovery and tackling the Covid-19 pandemic
Italtile CEO Jan Potgieter talks to Business Day TV about how the weak economy has affected SA consumers
Mining production fell 10.7% and manufacturing fell 11%, its worst level since 2009
SA's mining industry saw its first month-on-month increase in output since August, led by a surge in manganese and diamond production
Ireland's high court rules in favour of pubs to claim for lockdown losses in a case that could have implications for more than 1,000 similar contracts
Mohammad Rizwan dazzles with his first T20 century as SA lose by three runs
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his fifth state of the nation address, protests continue in Myanmar, Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl and more
