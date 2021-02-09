State needs to innovate to take us beyond the ‘misery economy’

Covid-19 has been a big test of governments’ capacity to lead societies through crisis. The pandemic has clearly indicated the importance of the public sector in its capacity to handle emergencies and protect public health. The SA government demonstrated capable leadership in that regard.

But there is an even bigger test before the government now. How is it going to unlock post-crisis growth? Lockdown restrictions have caused huge damage to the economy — GDP shrank 51% between the first and second quarters in 2020 alone. It has been estimated there were 3-million job losses, an 18% decline in employment from 17-million people employed in February 2020.

The economy bounced back somewhat in the second half, but new investments of close to R8bn earmarked for 2020 or 2021 have been cancelled, and many once-thriving industries lost billions each day in the most recent lockdown. Before lockdown, the alcohol industry’s manufacturing operations, and capital expenditure itself, were responsible for about R94.2bn or 4.4% of SA’s GDP.

Then SA took some of the most drastic measures in the world to curtail the spread of the coronavirus: a ban on the sale, and even transport, of alcohol. For months, the government imposed unilateral decisions on the operations of various industries that are significant contributors to the economy. According to Bloomberg’s Misery Index 2020, SA was the “third-most miserable economy” in the world after Venezuela and Argentina. The index ranks economies based on inflation and unemployment expectations.

Globally, the pandemic has clearly indicated the public sector’s importance as a “market shaper — not only market fixer”, as University College London economics professor Marianna Mazzucato, author of The Entrepreneurial State, put it. Yet in SA, the government has clearly neglected the economy during the pandemic.

Research has shown that in past crises such as the 2008 financial crash, companies that invested in innovation delivered superior growth and performance. Under the current circumstances it is therefore critical for the government to think and act like an innovator. A state that is an innovator is a market shaper, sees opportunities in a crisis, catalyses new types of growth and forges alliances between the state and businesses.

According to Mazzucato: “We need a different type of state: one that is able to act as an investor of first resort, catalysing new types of growth, and in so doing crowd in private sector investment and innovation — these are in essence functions about expectations about future growth areas. This requires a new form of collaboration between state and business and is more about picking the willing than picking winners.”

To shape and create markets rather than fix them, and to unlock post-crisis growth, the state will urgently need to develop innovation capacities and capabilities. This will enable the state to respond to the future with agility and expediency. Innovation capabilities and capacities include:

Developing new skills and resources to co-ordinate private sector activity, and aligning it with the mostly public sector-owned health system elements.

Identifying and framing new opportunities from the crisis, and catalysing new types of growth.

Revitalising private and public investment, innovation and collaboration between the state and businesses.

A few years ago, Dr C Otto Scharmer of the MIT Sloan School of Management interviewed 150 global thought leaders and innovators on change and innovation. He found that there were two sources of learning: the first is learning from the past, and the second learning from the future as it emerges. He concluded that real innovators learn from the future as it emerges.

Policymakers must understand that most of what worked pre-Covid may no longer apply after the crisis, which will likely accelerate fundamental and structural changes in the country’s economic system that were inevitable in any case.

In a time of crisis, trust is paramount, and trust starts with transparency — telling what you know and admitting what you don’t. Instead of making one-sided decisions that compromise industries and the economy, the state must recognise the urgent need for unprecedented levels of collaboration between the state and businesses.

To unlock post-crisis growth, SA will need innovators and leaders who will devise new innovative solutions, strategies and ideas, and catalyse new types of growth that have the potential to resuscitate the “miserable economy”. The state must also have the capacity to frame the opportunities that can be achieved if stakeholders come together and commit to overcome the challenges that stand in the way.

Resilience is not a consolation prize we earn for making it through difficult times but an awareness in leaders to trust and take decisive action when needed — with courage — based on imperfect information. Resilient leaders have understood that the world is going to look different after Covid-19, and as the future emerges becoming an innovator will be key to unlocking post-crisis growth.

• Mia is an innovation researcher at the Wits School of Governance.