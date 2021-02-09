CARTOON: Malema & Zuma — a toxic brew

The S&P 500 and the Dow are on track for their sixth consecutive gains
Trend is a harsh reminder of how regulatory uncertainty has knocked business confidence
Local researchers caution the vaccine was tested only in male volunteers and there's no clinical evidence it protects people from new variant
President is expected to unveil plans on economic reforms and vaccine rollout in his state of the nation address
The landlord, which has a portfolio valued at R8.4bn, is trying to raise cash as it faces an uncertain 2021 plagued by the pandemic
The brewer has asked finance minister Tito Mboweni for zero increase in excise tax but the state's coffers are stretched
The president inexplicably adds another year to the wasted opportunities to attract investment into SA’s once mighty mining industry
Among new appointments in the cabinet overhaul is Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, a leader of the popular Umma Party, as foreign minister
How Australia’s cricketers and administrators dropped the ball of decency and honesty before calling off their tour of SA
It’s au revoir to our smooth-riding French SUV after a terrific bonding period
