Questions linger over Jova Vaccines Supply as health department stays mum

While it is important that the government assures the public by saying it will follow the law and rules, this is a bare minimum. The truth is that merely following the letter of existing procurement legislation has been insufficient to prevent corruption. In the current legislative environment and culture within the government, preventing corruption seems to be no-one’s job and everyone’s job, so little of that happens. We are concerned about the questions that remain unanswered by the department.

On February 2 a screengrab about a newly registered company called Jova Vaccines Supply was doing the rounds. Beneath the screengrab it was alleged that the company, which was registered on January 29, is owned by the daughter of the Mpumalanga premier.

Activists who are aware that Corruption Watch is monitoring vaccine procurement requested that we investigate and verify the claim. Because every place we should have been able to find information about vaccine procurement has none, it took us most of a morning to determine that this is disinformation.

An environment in which the levels of trust have broken down so deeply between the people and the government has become fertile ground for disinformation and conspiracy. When the government fails to provide proper information, others will seek to fill the void for their own motives.

The only director of Jova Vaccines Supply is a 54-year-old male who does not have the same surname as the premier — so certainly not her daughter. By the afternoon a media release was circulating on social media reading that the Mpumalanga premier condemns false reports alleging the involvement of a family member in a company called Jova Vaccines Supply.

We could not easily confirm the veracity of this media release either, since it is not published on the official website, where the last media statement from the premier’s office is from July 2019. While we were able to sift out the facts from what is incorrect, we still have some concerns about Jova Vaccine Supply specifically.

Monitoring vaccine procurement is challenging because we’re working in an information vacuum. A closed tender on the basis of urgency is being conducted for Covid-19 vaccine and the distribution thereof. As far as we can tell, the department of health has published no procurement information on its website about the vaccine and logistics procurements that have been done through a deviation from standard procurement practices.

Other risks

At this stage the Treasury also has not put this information on the eTender portal. The kind of information that is published throughout an open tender process simply is inaccessible to the public when a deviation is occurring. In this case, no tender documents or contracts are available to verify what has been agreed and what the scope of work is.

While the department of health and the Treasury have held media briefings, and it appears that at least some of the vaccine procurement risks are being managed, there are other risks and the department of health has yet to enlighten us about how it plans to manage them. These risks include the safety and security of the vaccine supply chain and rollout.

If the procurement information vacuum persists we can expect more corruption and more anger and outrage, followed by investigations that take months if not years, and nothing much in the way of accountability.

The lack of accountability in turn leads to a general public despair and, worse, acceptance that nothing can be done about the widespread theft of public money. Meanwhile, people’s rights are unrealised and in the worst cases, corruption and poor implementation results in deaths. When nurses and doctors continue to struggle with inadequate PPE, it’s the patients in public hospitals who suffer.

Big concern

In the case of Jova Vaccine Supply, it was somewhat challenging to debunk the disinformation about the company. This is just one of many instances in which limited information is available in the public domain.

Our big concern with Jova is that its director has many directorships — a red flag in the sense that no one person can feasibly stretch their time to such an extent and offer a meaningful value-adding service. We do not see evidence of sufficient due diligence being done prior to granting the registration of companies or sufficient oversight of shelf companies.

There is an urgent need for much improved preventative controls, real-time monitoring and procurement information to be published in line with open data standards, not only for Covid-19 procurement but for all procurement across all spheres of government.

Shoulder-shrugging coupled with poor planning and oversight across departments has gone on for too long, and corruption is going unchecked. If some of this is taking place because ethical public servants fear dismissal, we need to speak frankly about that. Otherwise too many politicians and public servants are failing to be accountable in the exercise of administrative justice and the public’s despair about corruption and distrust of government regarding these matters goes unaddressed.

• Singh is head of legal & investigations, and Person a project specialist, at Corruption Watch.