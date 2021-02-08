CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s echo chamber

Global markets continue to benefit from the impending US stimulus package
SA quickly became a coronavirus pariah, but deflections should not allow discrimination to fester
Government scrambles to rethink strategy after analysis of shortcomings in AstraZeneca shot
President is expected to unveil plans on economic reforms and vaccine rollout in his state of the nation address
The world’s largest PGM supplier has swung into enormous profit in a year disrupted by the pandemic
Broad-based trusts have appealed to Patel to publish a clarification notice that would put an end to the uncertainty
The president inexplicably adds another year to the wasted opportunities to attract investment into SA’s once mighty mining industry
Result of election has the potential to upend relations with either China or US
Visitors from lower-tier league claim a famous victory against one of SA’s most illustrious clubs, whacking in the winner in the 90th minute
‘We need to spend whatever it takes on wartime-style mobilisation to make, distribute and inject vaccines’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
