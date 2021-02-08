Appealing policies and industrial incentives pay off with Ford investment

The decision by multinational automotive manufacturer Ford to commit $1bn to SA is proof that with the right policy and attractive industrial incentives, we can attract manufacturing activities and stimulate job creation.

As consultants who spend much time assisting entrepreneurs to raise capital and access a variety of department of trade, industry & competition grants and incentives to expand, we believe this commitment from Ford has a number of elements to celebrate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been courting international investors over the last number of years and trying to incentivise high-profile businesses to commit to SA. An organisation such as Ford is an important one as it has a global footprint and the ability to generate up and downstream supplier development.

Last year was incredibly disruptive to organisations whose supply chains were heavily geared towards low-cost imports from China and East Asia. As various borders were locked down and global trade was affected, countries and organisations who did not have local manufacturing capacity found themselves wanting.

A number of organisations that we work with are now benefiting from decisions to invest in domestic industrial and manufacturing infrastructure, and through smart use of incentives such as the Black Industrialist Scheme and Agro-Processing Support Scheme have been able to scale up their operations to meet increased local demand.

SA has identified a number of special economic zones (SEZs) countrywide with the specific intent of rebuilding manufacturing in the country. These SEZs offer a number of incentives, including lower VAT, corporate tax, the Employment Tax Incentive (ETI) and the 12L incentive for greenfields projects.

In the case of Ford, the company is investing in the Tshwane automotive SEZ. Industry feedback suggests other Ford suppliers are likely to follow in its footsteps.

South Africans are invariably a bit jaded after hearing the words “master plan” too often, but this is an example of a plan that has actually worked and achieved what it set out to do.

The automotive sector has been well supported by policy and has enjoyed R2.4bn in approved incentives through the department’s Automotive Incentive Scheme (AIS) in 2018/2019 for about 45 projects.

The drive for local and transformed suppliers led to the establishment of the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund (AITF) in 2019, a R6bn equity equivalent programme and the commenced operationalisation of the fund through the appointment of Jabulani Selumane in 2020, who will lead the transformation of the auto sector and its value chain.

Government and policymakers come in for much criticism in terms of building an enabling environment to attract foreign investors, and we don’t believe this is entirely fair or accurate.

At any point there are more than 200 different grants and incentives available from the department, the SA Revenue Service and other industry bodies aimed at stimulating industrial development, manufacturing and job creation in SA.

Being able to attract the likes of Ford through a combination of these incentives — and demonstrating a sizeable market with access to the rest of the continent — highlights that we shouldn’t be writing off SA just yet.

• Rawjee is executive director at Uzenzele Holdings.