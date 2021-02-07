Sars’s strategy for delaying VAT refunds leaves taxpayers out of pocket

How was it possible that during the state capture era the then SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner was able to unjustifiably withhold about R20bn of VAT refunds due to taxpayers?

Former and current senior Sars officials who appeared before the Nugent commission, which investigated the destabilisation of Sars, testified that VAT refunds were withheld to manipulate the tax revenue collection numbers.

The tax ombudsman told the Nugent commission that the issue of delayed VAT refunds had been flagged in its annual reports tabled in parliament, and that there had been unnecessary stoppages on taxpayer refunds. Finance minister Tito Mboweni acknowledged that withheld tax refunds had harmed company cash flows and the economy.

All of this was a result of Sars’s interpretation of the VAT Act, which a high court judgment has overturned, restoring a semblance of sanity. It should be noted, however, that Sars applied to appeal the judgment and failed. According to Sars’s interpretation of the act, when a taxpayer is subjected to a VAT audit the service cannot be held to any deadline in which to complete the audit. It could carry on for six months, 24 months or longer, and all the while VAT refunds can be withheld.

When an audit begins, an automatic stopper on VAT refunds is applied. As Sars saw it, since there is no decision required by Sars to withhold the funds, there is no discretion exercised that may be reviewed by a court. In addition, the decision to refund or not is only made after the audit is completed, and Sars may not make any part-payment of a refund. The taxpayer must provide security for the whole amount of the refund withheld and only the total refund may be paid, or none at all. It was an all or nothing situation.

A report by the tax ombudsman during the period when Tom Moyane was commissioner also noted complaints that Sars auditors keep audits pending while repeatedly requesting information from taxpayers. Apart from delaying the refund, the incidental consequence was that if successive requests for further information are sent out within 21 days of each other interest will not start accruing on the refund.

The ombud’s provisional recommendation was that Sars should request all relevant information at once, at the outset of an audit or verification process. The ombud also disagreed with Sars’s stance that while an audit or verification was in progress refunds for other periods could be withheld.

Now that Sars’s interpretation has been overturned by the courts it can no longer argue that the audit process, including the withholding of refunds, may proceed in a manner and at a pace that is entirely at its discretion, with no consideration of fairness. The Tax Administration Act does not allow Sars to take an indefinite time to complete an audit, particularly where VAT refunds are integral to the business model of the taxpayer.

The audit must be completed in a reasonable time, taking into account the circumstances. In addition, Sars’s contention that no decision is made to withhold the refunds and therefore there is no decision that may be reviewed, is patently inconsistent with both the act and best practice.

Refusing to make partial refunds is also unreasonable and is not supported by the plain language or obvious purpose of the statute. The taxpayer is entitled to a refund for as much as it can provide acceptable security. Ditto the practice of Sars withholding refunds for periods not yet under audit and only issuing audit notices after the taxpayer complains, continually requesting information to delay the finalisation of an audit.

The judgment provides respite for taxpayers, but the battle is hardly over. The reality is that taxpayers remain powerless in the face of an unreasonable VAT audit, unless they have the financial resources and capacity to litigate. Recourse to the courts is costly and time-consuming.

Sars may be forced to complete an audit within a reasonable time, issue a letter of findings and finally issue a revised VAT assessment on the basis of its suspicions, but if the taxpayer disagrees the dispute must be resolved through the courts, which could take four to five years. All the while Sars withholds VAT refunds unless security can be provided (which has its limits). Taxpayers’ cash flows are compromised and a firm may be driven into insolvency.

Taxpayers in the export sector, many of which are owned by foreign shareholders, are particularly vulnerable to unreasonable behaviour by Sars, even if they have a clean tax record. Sars acts as judge, juror and executioner, and taxpayers can be met with a brick wall of obstinance. Even eventual success in the courts does not mean the taxpayer can recover from the financial damage. This is a sector that brings valuable foreign investment and hard currency into SA and whose business models rely on the lawful zero rating of exports and the ability to claim VAT input credits on standard rated inputs.

Taxpayers must be aware of the risk posed to their going concern prospects by an unreasonable Sars, especially as the state battles cash flow problems. An approach to senior levels at Sars, the National Treasury and parliament to properly air this problem is urgently required. The Moyane era sounded a warning.

• Lai King is MD of 1Road Consulting and acted as consultant to Girard Hayward, the attorneys on record in the judgment.