Safe assets generate returns but alternative view of risk unveils underpriced assets

Let’s be clear: the popularity of the perceived “safe” assets shown on the table has not been easily earned. It has been built up steadily due to a long period of price appreciation and returns. For example, the table shows the total returns of US government bonds and US large-cap equities over various time frames.

Given this performance, it is not surprising that over the past decade substantial capital has flowed into the “safe” assets. The excellent returns have reflexively encouraged more funds to follow. This process has continued until the perceived safe assets are the majority of positioning, with investors crowded into a handful of themes. That these themes delivered in an extraordinary year such as 2020 further supports their validity.

However, there is a catch. The “low risk” assets are at extreme ratings and provide minuscule, if any, yields. The current dividend yield on the S&P 500 is 1.5% and the 10-year treasury bond yields about 1%.

The S&P 500 is at a generational extreme rating, yet many investors are not deterred by these record multiples. A typical response to sky-high ratings of the popular equity assets is that any multiple is justified with interest rates this low. Like many compelling narratives, there is a grain of truth in that, stemming from the potential to use lower discount rates in valuations.

However, work done by both Goldman Sachs and Bernstein shows the equity risk premium expands during periods of low bond yields (due to weak growth expectations) and consequently implied discount rates remain relatively stable. Therefore, this at best has a muted impact.

More importantly, the secondary impact of the “any multiple is justified given low rates” narrative is that all your “safe” assets become a correlated bet on future developed market bond yields. Is that appropriate positioning for a prudent manager, let alone from a “low risk” portfolio? After 40 years of declining yields, is it reasonable for investors to extrapolate more of the same many years into the future?

The US 10-year treasury bond yield is now at the lowest level in more than 200 years. Inflation is expected to be just more than 2% for the next decade (per inflation-protected security or “Tips” pricing). The idea that a 10-year government bond yielding about half the inflation rate is a safe asset, is entirely based on the belief that the bonds can be sold at an even lower yield (higher price) in future. Holding the bond to maturity is a guaranteed losing strategy.

However, it is difficult to make the case for a substantial bet on sustained lower yields from where we now are. Given that the continued decline in bond yields is an essential backdrop to the future performance of all the “safe” assets, even an ambivalent view on future yields calls into question the consensus of what is safe and what is risky.

We believe investors need to take an alternative view of risk. In this alternative view we are prepared to look ahead a few years to a post-Covid-19 world and we are careful not to base expectations on naive extrapolation of the past. We are also cognisant of where we stand with many markets at generational or all-time extremes.

Most importantly, we explicitly consider the role of the price paid in the risk of permanent capital loss. When we take this alternative view, the opportunity set changes dramatically.

Applying our alternative view on risk has enabled us to identify a rich opportunity set of underpriced assets, both in SA and globally. Focusing our research efforts on uncrowded or unloved regions and sectors raises our odds of finding “quality on sale”. Being prepared to look out several years enables us to consider opportunities created by the impact of the global pandemic response on businesses and the economy.

A catalyst for performance is likely to be an inflection in the long term interest rate cycle. When we look back in future it is possible we will conclude the inflection point of the yield curve started in November 2020, but we must acknowledge we have no certainty on the timing of macroeconomic variables, and do not attempt to forecast them.

In the meantime, we are “paid to wait”, with good yields from the assets that look attractive via our alternative risk view. Our current buy lists represent what we believe to be well-diversified and resilient portfolios for long-term investors.

• Cousins is head of Research at PSG Asset Management.