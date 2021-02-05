Opinion

CARTOON: Bheki Cele’s new targets

05 February 2021 - 05:00
Friday, February 5 2021

Booze and beaches back in business

President Cyril Ramaphosa lifts the total ban on alcohol sales
FRED KHUMALO: South Africans love a temperance tantrum

Bheki Cele’s lack of tact can make him look like a clown, but he was trying to save us from ourselves by enforcing the lockdown booze ban
Social relief plans head for round two

Lindiwe Sisulu leads push for extending aid to unemployed as cabinet assesses budget at its lekgotla this week
Weekly excess deaths more than double last winter’s peak

The January figure is triple the number of natural deaths usually seen at this time of year
Cele warns police will get tough on wearing masks in public

Minister moots return of soldiers to help the SAPS to enforce level 3 rules under the Disaster Management Act
Ramaphosa, colleagues mourn death of Jackson Mthembu

Parties across political spectrum pay tribute  to struggle stalwart who died from Covid-related complications at just 62
Thursday, February 4 2021
Thursday, February 4 2021

