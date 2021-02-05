CARTOON: Bheki Cele’s new targets

Futuregrowth CIO Andrew Canter talks to Business Day TV about bitcoin’s surge and Tesla’s skyrocketing valuations
Technology and the growth of streaming options mean the size of the audience will be almost limitless
The Public Servants Association, which represents 235,000 employees, dismisses the government’s move amid a salary dispute
Oversight allegedly failed as state capture took root in SA
The financial services and technology group will also pay $3.6m of this as it terminates agreements and settles its obligations
Inflated rates for goods and services paid by the state have helped drive up public debt and erode service delivery, says deputy finance minister
The president inexplicably adds another year to the wasted opportunities to attract investment into SA’s once mighty mining industry
Draghi is not due to speak to anti-establishment 5-Star until Saturday when he will wrap up his consultations
Hosts wresting the initiative from the visitors in Rawalpindi
Early bird customers can now order these tar scorchers
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.