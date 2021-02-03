THE JAPAN TIMES: China seeks co-operation on its own terms

As the Biden administration settles in, China is repeating its wish to have a positive, co-operative relationship with the new team in Washington. Foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian lamented last week that “the Trump administration went in a very wrong direction” and warned that “co-operation is the only right choice”. That’s not quite right. Co-operation is preferred, but is only possible when there is mutual respect among parties and a shared understanding of the rules of engagement. Beijing shows neither.

Joe Biden’s return to the White House has prompted Chinese officials to dig out their old playbook. Zhao explained: “As two major countries, China and the US have broad common interests and shoulder special, major responsibilities in safeguarding world peace and stability and in promoting global development and prosperity.” That sounds a lot like the “new type of major country relations” Chinese leader Xi Jinping proposed to president Barack Obama in 2013.

That model, which seemed to endorse a condominium in which Washington and Beijing would make decisions for the region, rested on three pillars: no conflict or confrontation; mutual respect; and mutually beneficial co-operation. In the abstract, it is hard to argue with those concepts. Problems arise when those principles become concrete; when, for example, “mutual respect” is applied to specific problems. In practice, this has meant that China is not to be criticised. Ever. And when Beijing expresses an interest in a dispute, that stake is to be considered paramount and accorded due deference.

A still greater offence was the challenge the “new type of major country relations” posed to foundational principles of US foreign policy, most significantly the partnerships the US forged with regional allies. A G2 (as it was often called) seemingly subordinated those relationships to the US-China relationship. That reasoning continues to prevail.

The Japanese government has made clear its desire for precisely the co-operative relationship Zhao and other Chinese officials say they want. Instead of dialogue, however, Japan must deal with daily incursions into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands, disregard for international law in South China Sea territorial disputes and a military modernisation programme that lacks transparency — to name just three offences. All belie Beijing’s claim to want to manage differences and find win-win solutions. /Tokyo, January 28

The Japan Times