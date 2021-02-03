CARTOON: Myanmar democracy genie back in the bottle

The metal rebounds after a more than 8% plunge in the previous session, though the social media-driven rally appears to have run out of steam
Wednesday, February 3 2021
Industry leaders have highlighted electricity constraints and rising power prices as key threats to the sustainability of SA mining
Oversight allegedly failed as state capture took root in SA
Resilient sales and cost-cutting efforts have put the transport and logistics group on track for a rise in pretax profit
Value of investment projects slide to R66.2bn in 2020, the lowest since 2004, according to the bank’s capital expenditure project listing
Vinpro wants to guard against the industry being turned ‘on and off’ by the government, MD Rico Basson says
Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth lead tributes to Moore, who raised millions of pounds for health service workers battling coronavirus
Fast left wing Pule Mmodi scores a double as Thembinkosi Lorch misses penalty for Pirates
Out with the old, in with the new — ramp up your skincare regimen with these products that’ll help elevate your skin in 2021
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
