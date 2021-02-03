COMPANY COMMENT
Bezos is gone but still very much here
03 February 2021 - 18:34
One of tech’s biggest titans, Jeff Bezos, the founder of e-commerce giant Amazon, has stepped down as CEO, ending a 26-year era.
While Amazon’s penetration in Africa has been much lower than in markets such as the US and Europe where Amazon Prime is a way of life, the company’s influence has been profound nonetheless. Nigeria’s e-commerce player, Jumia, the first African start-up to reach a $1bn (R14.97bn) valuation, is widely considered to be “Africa’s Amazon”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now