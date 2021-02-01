OBITUARY: Amon Ntuli, a quiet but committed pioneer of unions in SA

The angel of death has been sweeping across our country, taking precious leaders, colleagues, cultural icons and friends. No sooner have we absorbed the news of one death than we are confronted by another. We hardly have time to reflect on the meaning of each life and to learn its lessons.

So it is with the death of Amon Ntuli, who died a few weeks ago. A quiet giant, his life tells us much about our history.

Ntuli was president of the Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union from its formation in 1989 to 2003. By 1989 he was already a veteran of the democratic trade union movement. The 15th child of Mpopoli Ntuli, Amon was born in rural KwaZulu-Natal. His middle name — Malencane, which means “little money” — told of his father’s financial struggles, struggles Amon would take up his entire life.

In the late 1970s, a young Ntuli found work at Frame Textiles in Durban. He stayed for more than 40 years, transforming the company and the industry in the process. He rose to prominence during a protracted recognition battle with the founder of the group, Philip Frame, which was ultimately won only after Frame’s death in 1979. The Frame Group featured prominently in the Durban strikes of 1973. At that time, black workers were barred from participation in the labour relations process and black unions were not recognised.

Pent-up demand for a voice — and desperation over wages — led to an illegal, spontaneous strike at Coronation Brick and Tile in January 1973. The sight of black workers marching through the street outside the factory — holding aloft a flag made from a red T-shirt — lit the flame of resistance in Durban’s industrial areas. Within days there were strikes at the docks, the factories and the municipality. The Rand Daily Mail reported: “Beneath the confidence of their striped shirts, Natal employers are petrified”.

The Durban strikes and their aftermath changed the economic landscape of SA. In 1979, following the Wiehahn Commission, the government finally allowed black trade unions to register. This led to intense debates within the unions. Some argued that registration would blunt their militancy. Others, such as Ntuli, argued that they could seize control of the formal labour relations process and make gains for their members.

The argument was won in practice. Those who stayed outside the system soon saw the victories of registered unions and rushed to follow them.