NEW YORK POST: Guerilla standards at the New York Times

Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times, decided to give science reporter Donald McNeil a second chance despite finding that he’d made offensive (allegedly quite racist) remarks on a trip with schoolchildren. Fair enough — but how does that square with the Times’ crucifixion of ESPN’s Doug Adler a few years back?

Adler’s only “crime” was to describe Venus Williams’ play at the net as “guerrilla” tactics. But, as our own Phil Mushnick has reported repeatedly, a Times critic took it as “gorilla” — and that was enough not only to get ESPN to fire Adler, but to destroy his career.

No matter that “guerrilla” is used often enough in tennis talk that Nike made an ad with Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras playing “guerrilla tennis”.

McNeil, meanwhile, faced claims from multiple sources that he made sexist and racist remarks on a Times-organised 2019 student trip. He allegedly used the N-word and insisted white supremacy doesn’t exist.

Yet, after an investigation Baquet decided McNeil’s intentions weren’t “hateful or malicious” and so opted to “formally discipline” the ace science reporter.

Again, that’s perfectly reasonable. Depending, of course, on the full circumstances, we’re all good with people getting a second chance rather than professional execution. But the Times has never returned to the Adler case — surely Baquet owes the guy at least an apology?

Then again, heads rolled in the Times’ opinion section in 2020 after it published an oped by a US senator arguing that military force should be mobilised to prevent Black Lives Matter protesters from rampaging in Washington DC, on the grounds the argument was intrinsically racist.

Ironically, the paper now seems perfectly happy to have DC militarised for weeks in the wake of the January 6 right-wing rampage at the US Capitol.

Double standards abound at the Gray Lady. /New York, January 31

New York Post