CHINA DAILY: `US risks relations if it meets olive branch with stick

In a phone call with his Philippine counterpart last week, US secretary of state Antony Blinken made public the new US administration’s intention to carry on its predecessor’s practice of meddling in affairs related to the South China Sea. This followed US defence secretary Lloyd Austin indicating in a telephone call with his Japanese counterpart on Sunday that this would also be the case regarding the East China Sea. Austin’s remarks came on the same day that state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that “our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid”.

Though these messages were predictable, they nevertheless bode ill for regional stability. Most of the security treaties between the US and East Asian and Southeast Asian countries are relics of World War 2 and the Cold War. The reason the US administration still binds these countries to outdated treaties is that it is intent on using them as pawns in its geopolitical game with China. Just as it does with its European allies in relation to Russia.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, his first full day in office, Blinken said he favoured co-operation with China on climate change and other issues of common concern, admitting that Sino-US relations are “arguably” the most important bilateral ties in the world.

And John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, said the US will try to keep climate negotiations with China separate from other disagreements affecting the two countries’ ties.

However, the administration cannot curse China in one breath and expect to sweet-talk it in another. The “separation” is not so black and white as hinted at by Blinken and Kerry.

The US should cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against China and engage in meaningful dialogue. And it should stand with China and other countries in the region to advance shared prosperity, security and Asian values.

If the US administration always answers China’s offer of an olive branch with a stick, the valuable window of opportunity to mend ties will be lost. /Beijing, January 28

China Daily