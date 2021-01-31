Opinion

SECOND TAKE

CHINA DAILY: `US risks relations if it meets olive branch with stick

31 January 2021 - 19:32
Newly confirmed US secretary of state Antony Blinken concludes his first press briefing in Washington, the US, January 27 2021. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Newly confirmed US secretary of state Antony Blinken concludes his first press briefing in Washington, the US, January 27 2021. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

In a phone call with his Philippine counterpart last week, US secretary of state Antony Blinken made public the new US administration’s intention to carry on its predecessor’s practice of meddling in affairs related to the South China Sea. This followed US defence secretary Lloyd Austin indicating in a telephone call with his Japanese counterpart on Sunday that this would also be the case regarding the East China Sea. Austin’s remarks came on the same day that state department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement that “our commitment to Taiwan is rock-solid”.

Though these messages were predictable, they nevertheless bode ill for regional stability. Most of the security treaties between the US and East Asian and Southeast Asian countries are relics of World War 2 and the Cold War. The reason the US administration still binds these countries to outdated treaties is that it is intent on using them as pawns in its geopolitical game with China. Just as it does with its European allies in relation to Russia.

It should be noted that on Wednesday, his first full day in office, Blinken said he favoured co-operation with China on climate change and other issues of common concern, admitting that Sino-US relations are “arguably” the most important bilateral ties in the world.

And John Kerry, President Joe Biden’s climate envoy, said the US will try to keep climate negotiations with China separate from other disagreements affecting the two countries’ ties.

However, the administration cannot curse China in one breath and expect to sweet-talk it in another. The “separation” is not so black and white as hinted at by Blinken and Kerry.

The US should cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against China and engage in meaningful dialogue. And it should stand with China and other countries in the region to advance shared prosperity, security and Asian values.

If the US administration always answers China’s offer of an olive branch with a stick, the valuable window of opportunity to mend ties will be lost. /Beijing, January 28

China Daily

THE GUARDIAN: Autocratic Narendra Modi bows to funders

The Indian premier has offered to delay agricultural reforms but he should start again with a more democratic tone
Opinion
5 days ago

THE ADVOCATE: Biden uses Trump tactics

New president uses an executive order to halt Keystone pipeline project to avoid a fight in Congress
Opinion
6 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Glencore/Zambia: mine control

Zambia takes control of Mopani copper mine after buying out majority partner Glencore
Opinion
1 week ago

TIMES OF INDIA: Youngsters shine in Gabba victory

The grit and skill displayed by the likes of Mohammed Siraj was inspirational
Opinion
1 week ago

THE LEX COLUMN: WhatsApp’s conflicting message

The latest privacy notification has been a spectacular own goal for parent company Facebook
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Growing risks for $50bn Mozambique LNG projects
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: If your mask slips, hug the police to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Putting a just energy ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Why the mining sector should be at the forefront ...
Opinion
5.
MICHAEL MORRIS: When will ANC drop the megaphone ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Donald Trump was right about the wrong aspect of a trade war, and Australia ...

Opinion

Vietnam looks to Biden for closer ties with the US as China rises

World / Asia

Biden commerce pick will take ‘aggressive’ action on China

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.