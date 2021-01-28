Opinion TONY LEON: Can the courts rescue us again from government malpractice? They saved us from Thabo Mbeki in the Aids era. Now can they stop Ramaphosa’s madness? BL PREMIUM

January 26 revealed stark contrasts for two nationalist leaders as their countries and the world enter the second of perhaps endless years of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there was something a little arch about African nationalist Cyril Ramaphosa’s virtual appearance that day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Dialogues. He railed against what he termed “vaccine nationalism” abroad — an irony on stilts given his party and government practises an exclusionary racial nationalism at home...