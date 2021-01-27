CARTOON: Vaccine bungling looms over ballot

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Wednesday, January 27 2021
Parliament sends State Liability Amendment Bill back to health and justice departments for review by all stakeholders
Corruption Watch executive director David Lewis talks to Business Day TV about the legislation
Shares dip after Lockheed says pandemic hit F-35 deliveries
The country is expected to rebound 2.8% in 2021, but growth may slow in 2022 to just 1.4%
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
Biden administration intends to restore Palestinian aid and take steps to re-open their diplomatic mission in Washington
Bucs coach Josef Zinnbauer would have preferred a morale-lifting win ahead of the big Soweto game on Saturday
Concerns over sustainability and climate change are driving interest
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.