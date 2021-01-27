Opinion

CARTOON: Vaccine bungling looms over ballot

27 January 2021 - 05:04 brandan reynolds
ANTHONY BUTLER: Election unlikely to be postponed unless Malema gets his way

Those arguing for rescheduling are hoping their diminishing fortunes will be reversed
Opinion
5 days ago

DA’s goal in 2021 is to grow support in contested areas, says John Steenhuisen

The leader of the opposition party says it is not impossible to get back into government in Tshwane, Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg
Politics
1 week ago

LEBOGANG MOKOENA: Amid SA’s vaccine bungle, beware the spectre of fake vaccines

More than 100,000 people are estimated to be losing their lives to counterfeit medication in Africa every year
Opinion
21 hours ago

Global competition over vaccines may prolong crisis, Cyril Ramaphosa tells WEF

Global vaccine initiative Gavi estimates that countries have bought at least 800-million more doses than they need
National
17 hours ago

Parties approach IEC about postponing local elections

The possibility and feasibility of local elections in 2021 are questioned amid a rampant Covid-19
National
1 week ago
Tuesday, January 26 2021
Tuesday, January 26 2021

