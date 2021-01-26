Opinion

CARTOON: Mozambique’s deadly insurgency

26 January 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Tuesday, January 26 2021
EDITORIAL: SADC should wake up before abyss engulfs Cabo Delgado

Region should provide a military response to the deepening crisis in Mozambique
Naledi Pandor puzzled by SADC inertia over Mozambique crisis

SADC cancels meeting to discuss Islamic insurgency in Mozambique while EU delegation arrives to explore possible assistance
Mozambique ‘needs global help’ with humanitarian crisis

UN estimates more than 1-million people require assistance as security situation deteriorates
Mozambique in humanitarian crisis as Islamic State causes half a million to flee

The UN says the displaced people are in a dire situation, with overcrowding, malnutrition and a lack of essentials, including food and water
Red lights are flashing over Russian dealings with Mozambique and Zimbabwe

While co-operation will clearly be to Moscow’s benefit, consequences for Africa are more murky
Monday, January 25 2021
Monday, January 25 2021

