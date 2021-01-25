THE ADVOCATE: Biden uses Trump tactics

Joe Biden wants to turn the page on Donald Trump. But on day one he’s copying his methods. In fact, Barack Obama’s administration (with Biden as vice-president) did exactly what Trump has been criticised for doing, before many thought of the latter as a serious presidential candidate.

Remember the “national security” implications of importing Canadian aluminium or French wines? Trump was rightly criticised for abusing the language of a 1960s’ law to do what he wanted. He used executive orders, on the flimsiest of excuses, to raise tariffs without regard for Congress. One-man rule, many Democrats cried. Politics instead of policy, they moaned.

Yet when the mammoth Keystone pipeline project began, approved after long environmental reviews and court fights, it was politics that led Obama to jump in. He abused the fact that the pipeline would cross the nation’s borders to try to block its construction. The state department’s approval, typically a formality, became a political weapon against the pipeline.

This was an abuse of an unrelated law, pure and simple — Trumpian before Donald. The latter reversed the Obama administration’s position. Given the extensive reviews the project had undergone, that was a more responsible decision. Now, Biden has used his new position to halt it again. But this has gone long beyond a policy shift; the pipeline is actually under construction.

This is a political panic, not an environmentally sound decision: pipelines are by far the safest — and greenest — way to transport large volumes of oil or other fuels. The alternative to the completion of the Keystone pipeline system linking Canadian oilfields to Gulf Coast refineries should be obvious. The Canadians, maltreated by two US administrations, will sell their oil to China or other buyers by tanker — a riskier means of transport — and the oil will be used in Chinese refineries and factories with far lower environmental standards than those in the US.

Fighting Keystone was the wrong battle but it became a political cause, and in last year’s campaign Biden folded to the pressure. Using an executive order to avoid a fight in Congress, where legislating is supposed to take place, makes him no better than Trump. /Baton Rouge, January 24

