Opinion

Second take

THE ADVOCATE: Biden uses Trump tactics

New president uses an executive order to halt Keystone pipeline project to avoid a fight in Congress

25 January 2021 - 16:34
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER
US President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

Joe Biden wants to turn the page on Donald Trump. But on day one he’s copying his methods. In fact, Barack Obama’s administration (with Biden as vice-president) did exactly what Trump has been criticised for doing, before many thought of the latter as a serious presidential candidate.

Remember the “national security” implications of importing Canadian aluminium or French wines? Trump was rightly criticised for abusing the language of a 1960s’ law to do what he wanted. He used executive orders, on the flimsiest of excuses, to raise tariffs without regard for Congress. One-man rule, many Democrats cried. Politics instead of policy, they moaned.

Yet when the mammoth Keystone pipeline project began, approved after long environmental reviews and court fights, it was politics that led Obama to jump in. He abused the fact that the pipeline would cross the nation’s borders to try to block its construction. The state department’s approval, typically a formality, became a political weapon against the pipeline.

This was an abuse of an unrelated law, pure and simple — Trumpian before Donald. The latter reversed the Obama administration’s position. Given the extensive reviews the project had undergone, that was a more responsible decision. Now, Biden has used his new position to halt it again. But this has gone long beyond a policy shift; the pipeline is actually under construction.

This is a political panic, not an environmentally sound decision: pipelines are by far the safest — and greenest — way to transport large volumes of oil or other fuels. The alternative to the completion of the Keystone pipeline system linking Canadian oilfields to Gulf Coast refineries should be obvious. The Canadians, maltreated by two US administrations, will sell their oil to China or other buyers by tanker — a riskier means of transport — and the oil will be used in Chinese refineries and factories with far lower environmental standards than those in the US.

Fighting Keystone was the wrong battle but it became a political cause, and in last year’s campaign Biden folded to the pressure. Using an executive order to avoid a fight in Congress, where legislating is supposed to take place, makes him no better than Trump. /Baton Rouge, January 24

The Advocate

THE LEX COLUMN: Glencore/Zambia: mine control

Zambia takes control of Mopani copper mine after buying out majority partner Glencore
Opinion
22 hours ago

TIMES OF INDIA: Youngsters shine in Gabba victory

The grit and skill displayed by the likes of Mohammed Siraj was inspirational
Opinion
4 days ago

LA TIMES: Pro-Trump mob shows how incapable America is of protecting US Capitol

There must be a full but swift accounting of the multiple failures to contain riotous mob that overran the US's most hallowed temple of democracy
Opinion
2 weeks ago

KOREA HERALD: Kim’s sister takes offence at South Korea’s Covid claims

Foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha says it is hard to believe North Korea’s claim it has no coronavirus cases
Opinion
1 month ago

LEX COLUMN: Anyone for wealth taxes?

Those are the ones that other people have to pay
Opinion
1 month ago

