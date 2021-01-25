A Big R100bn is not on when we can’t afford a small R20bn for vaccines

During the recent ANC anniversary celebrations President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country should look into the viability of introducing a basic income grant (Big) to help the poorest people in the country deal with the immediate and long-term shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Naturally, the comments have drawn much debate. A Big, though costing a lot, has many benefits. In the SA context, where so many people live in abject poverty, such a grant can improve the outlook for much of the population.

Beyond this, an income grant will inevitably find its way back into the economy as the recipients pay for goods and services, and much of it will end up in the fiscus again in the form of taxes. It will also provide a much needed financial boost to large and small businesses through increased consumer spend.

The challenge lies in the affordability of the programme, and we must look at it in the light of our financial context. With varying figures and estimates, it would appear that Covid-19 has cost the country about R300bn in lost revenue. SA recently took a R70bn loan from the IMF, and as we know IMF money comes with conditions. There will be an expectation of structural reform, and this includes reducing government expenditure.

A rough estimate is that a Big of R500 per month would cost the country about R200bn a year. A portion of this would be recovered through taxes, so the net cost to fiscus would be in the region of R80bn to R100bn. The country was already in a budget deficit position of concern before the pandemic, so another R100bn of costs would be a big ask. As a point of reference, the government is struggling to afford to vaccinate the population at a cost of R20bn.

The short answer, then, is that a Big is unaffordable. The country would need to borrow more on a continuous basis, and this is unsustainable. In the SA context reality dictates looking at a longer-term solution. The government has resolved to create an entrepreneurial business-friendly economy, which creates jobs and adds tax revenue. This is a move away from a welfare state, where the populace is dependent on the government for income, to an employment-generating economy where businesses pay salaries.

However, this is not a quick fix solution — it requires hard work, discipline and policy certainty over a long period. There is an assumption that job creation is the government’s responsibility. This is not true. It is business’s responsibility to create jobs, and it is the government’s responsibility to create an environment and framework that is conducive to business doing this.

The steps the government needs to take to get the country moving in that direction have been spoken about ad nauseam. Before every budget speech analysts implore the government to remove red tape, relax labour laws and encourage investment in small and medium enterprises (SMEs), among much more. In other words, the government needs to make the decision to move the country towards an environment that is conducive to business and entrepreneurship.

Of course, it can embark on large infrastructure projects and directly influence job creation, but in the SA context we have seen all too many well-publicised instances of cronyism, looting and corruption that have greatly reduced the trickle-down effects of this spend to the communities they were meant to serve.

Other stakeholders have pushed for grants for SMEs, which would see them through the storm and then allow them to pick up the pieces and start again, including hiring staff, on the other side of the pandemic. Developed countries such as the UK and US are doing this, and it is a good idea.

However, again it is evident that SA just doesn’t have the funds. With the Covid-19 bank guarantee scheme government intended for the banks to provide the funding SMEs needed, but this meant the conditions were so onerous that almost no small businesses benefited.

Ultimately, it’s the alternative lenders that have been coming to the party and are making funds available for SMEs, which has proven to be a lifeline for many during the crisis. Anecdotally, of the SMEs with access to alternative funding fewer than 10% closed their doors in 2020. This compares to surveys reporting as many as 20%-30% of SMEs not making it through the first wave.

It’s not all bad news, though. Businesses that survive inevitably come out stronger. What we observed towards the end of the first wave was an increase in pent-up spending. For instance, alcohol was prohibited for a big portion of 2020. However, alcohol retailers experienced a substantial rebound when sales resumed — so much so that they weren’t as far down from the year before as they had expected.

Some higher-end restaurants that rely on late operating hours and alcohol sales have chosen to remain closed during the extended level 3 restrictions, but the same holds true. When the pandemic subsides much of the spending that is being held back now will find its way back into the economy. They can use this time to prepare themselves for an inevitable economic rebound.

The government, on the other hand, should take the time to consider the payoff between the short-term solution of a Big — which will put too much pressure on the fiscus — and a more long-term outlook, which requires discipline, reform and an investment in a probusiness economy. The latter will create jobs.

Hosking is Retail Capital CFO.