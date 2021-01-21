CARTOON: Racism: medscheme discovery

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
With the government MIA, the Bank should change repo rate for much-needed injection of confidence
High-income countries helped in development, says health department’s Anban Pillay
Magashule says top ANC officials are due to discuss a more practical approach towards rebooting the economy
The diversified miner, which is selling off its SA coal assets, says interim production fell 5% to end-December
Inflation slowed in 2020, but economists expect it to pick up and help keep monetary authority in wait-and-see mode
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
A pandemic-fuelled exodus of office workers and dearth of foreign tourists has battered swanky areas
Draw means Birds miss an opportunity to go top of the PSL standings
We might not have much to be excited about yet in 2021, but there are certainly some exciting cars heading our way this year
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.