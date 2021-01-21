CARTOON: Racism, gem of a medscheme discovery

Covid-19 travel restrictions are hurting the near-term outlook for demand
With the government MIA, the Bank should change repo rate for much-needed injection of confidence
High-income countries helped in development, says health department’s Anban Pillay
Magashule says top ANC officials are due to discuss a more practical approach towards rebooting the economy
Union says workers have received retrenchment notices that could affect up to 500 jobs
Inflation slowed in 2020, but economists expect it to pick up and help keep monetary authority in wait-and-see mode
Incidents at two refineries have caused them to close their doors and the jury is out on whether it is worth reopening them
‘A day of history and hope, of renewal and resolve. America has been tested anew and America has risen to the challenge’
Draw means Birds miss an opportunity to go top of the PSL standings
The economist looks to the Apollo programme for inspiration for the challenges confronting us on Earth
