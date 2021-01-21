Opinion

CARTOON: Racism, gem of a medscheme discovery

21 January 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Thursday, January 21 2021
Interim report finds racial bias in outcomes of fraud probes by medical schemes

Medical funds more likely to see fraud and waste by black practitioners, says interim report
National
1 day ago

Health Funders Association opposes plan to release interim report on racial profiling

Council for Medical Schemes told plans to make document public do not comply with a steering committee decision
National
2 days ago

Racial profiling report targeting black doctors blocked

Gems  and the Board of Healthcare Funders block the release of 'harmful' interim report by the industry regulator
National
3 days ago

Businesses must support policies of redress, says Ramaphosa

President says race relations remain fragile and social and economic transformation is everybody’s responsibility
National
1 month ago
Wednesday, January 20 2021
Wednesday, January 20 2021

