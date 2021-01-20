Lopsided fight for vaccines shows shift is needed to global co-operation

So, can we reset geopolitical postures — away from competition and towards co-operation? Amid the fracturing, there are signs that leaders are exploring multilateral arrangements, whether that be transatlantic, transpacific or Sino-European. As seeds of co-operation are being planted, stakeholders should take deliberate steps to nurture them in the year ahead, and beyond.

Global leaders should first use these opening days of the year to publicly commit to shaping a new geopolitical context — one that advances co-operation and partnership. This proposition — a call for an affirmation of multilateralism — may sound like a weak prescription given the scope of what ails the body geopolitic, but its relative ease of implementation is precisely the point. Having leaders articulate the importance of working with one another — when that so clearly calls for greater unity but lacks it — can serve as a vital step in rechannelling momentum in the right direction.

Affirmation alone is not enough. Leaders should also focus on identifying — and agreeing to — what co-operation can look like. We have seen the global community develop purpose-built co-operative frameworks before. The introduction of currency swap lines by central banks during the global financial crisis and the upgrading of the Group of 20 during the same period are the most prominent and recent examples of leaders devising co-operative structures that were fit for the crisis at hand.

But moving towards greater collaboration does not necessarily mean we need a fixed road map — one that may quickly become out of sync with the dynamic and evolving geopolitical context. The continued rise of new global actors and the multifaceted nature of the challenges necessitates a compass that can continue to orientate leaders as they look to rebuilding economies and societies in the near term and are better positioned to tackle emerging challenges ahead.

Sustainable investments

These conclusions are based on the deliberations of a group of about 25 leaders from the public and private sectors that the World Economic Forum (WEF) convened virtually in 2020 as a Global Action Group (Gap). The group is releasing a set of guiding principles that are meant to serve as this compass for strengthening multilateral and multistakeholder partnership. In particular, the principles call for prioritising peace and security, equity and sustainability, because each of these is advanced by, and is needed to advance, global co-operation. Conversely, the absence of these in the form of insecurity, inequity or unsustainability is a cause of, and is caused by, global fracture.

In addition, the principles call for greater public-private collaboration because ongoing, sustainable investments are needed in education, health and infrastructure priorities. Again, addressing these issues properly can only be achieved through co-operative global frameworks, and each can facilitate a healthier, more co-operative future.

The fact that these principles were born of ongoing dialogues should not be overlooked. Though constraints make it more challenging, leaders should find safe ways to convene and confer with one another. Because a brittle, static structure of co-operation is ill-suited for the current challenges, greater co-operation and attendant mechanisms for advancing economic, environmental and security priorities can only be achieved and maintained through ongoing dialogue.

To exit the pandemic in a stronger position than we entered it, and to be more resilient in the face of potential challenges ahead, the direction in which we need to head is towards greater dialogue, co-ordination and collective action.

• Brende is WEF president and convener of the Gap. This article is part of the WEF’s Davos January 2021 agenda.