CARTOON: Yoweri Museveni’s big hat

19 January 2021 - 05:00 brandan reynolds
Bobi Wine under house arrest after challenging Uganda poll results

President Yoweri Museveni dismisses allegations of electoral fraud as opposition party members go on the run
17 hours ago

Yoweri Museveni declared winner of Uganda’s presidential poll, rival alleges fraud

Opposition leader Bobi Wine cries foul and urges public to reject election outcome
2 days ago

WASHINGTON POST: Yoweri Museveni’s re-election a mockery of democracy

The Ugandan president would not allow US and EU election observers to work and blocked internet access
18 hours ago

Human rights abuses escalate in Africa during the pandemic

Governments on the continent should co-operate fully with the International Criminal Court
19 hours ago

Uganda bans social media amid Bobi Wine and Yoweri Museveni face-off

Uganda’s communications regulator has ordered internet service providers to block all social media platforms and messaging apps until further notice
6 days ago
