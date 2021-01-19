An invitation to improve is inherent in unhappiness

Wishing someone a “happy new year” is an expression of hope. The dictionary definition of hope is “to desire with expectation of obtainment or fulfillment”. I desire that 2021 be happy, but I have so far failed to convince myself that it will be happy.

I am not a pessimist. In my view the acceptance of unhappiness, at least for a time, is inherently optimistic. Unhappiness is an invitation to improve. Only when we allow unhappiness to be will we muster the courage and drive to do what we need to do to change things for the better. This is the path to lasting joy.

The year 2021 started with an unprecedented degree of loss. We have simultaneously lost loved ones and the rituals that anchor us during times of stress and grief. Attending funerals of loved ones via Zoom. Not being able to sit with a beloved sister who has lost her husband. Speaking to a hospitalised relative on the phone. Serious conversations in families about arrangements we have made for our young families in case we die of Covid-19. We live in pain and are stalked by anxiety. At best we can cultivate resilience and make sure our affairs are in order. This is my hope for 2021.

Domestic financial markets are stable compared with the crisis raging in the health sector. The Treasury has more cash than it knows what to do with, unlike in March 2020 when foreign investors made a beeline for the exit, creating a liquidity crisis in bond markets and pushing the rand into free fall. The rand has recovered to its February 2020 levels, and bond yields are also, on aggregate, around the levels they were prior to the March crisis. We might be tempted to see this as a sign that we are past the worst of the financial markets crisis. I would guard against such complacency.

Much like the calm in the Covid-19 storm in the second half of 2020, the calm in currency and bond markets now should not obscure the reality that SA risks careening off a fiscal cliff unless policy responds urgently. In October, the Treasury projected that the debt to GDP ratio would rise to 95% of GDP by 2025, opening up a discussion whether we should worry about debt exceeding 100% of GDP. After all, some countries run debt sustainably at more than 200% of GDP.

Indeed, countries can run very high levels of debt, but debt service costs post a harder limit. Left unchecked, rising debt service costs are politically unsustainable in a democracy. Policymakers would eventually have to choose between delivering critical services, paying employees, taking care of the vulnerable and servicing debt. The Treasury estimates that 24% of revenue will be spent on servicing debt in fiscal year 2023/2024. Investors typically worry when the ratio gets to 25%. Debates about debt levels obscure the reality of the ever-rising costs of servicing debt and their effect on the sovereign’s liquidity. Liquidity trumps solvency when it comes to debt sustainability.

Just as the second wave of Covid-19 has made the first one look like a rehearsal, complacency on debt sustainability would risk delivering a market meltdown that would make March 2020 look tame. If SA fails to take advantage of the leeway afforded by the pro-risk posture adopted by global policymakers to lean into its challenges, the day of reckoning, when it comes, will be brutal and the ability to respond hugely circumscribed.

We also need to have an urgent conversation about using whatever lifelines are available in the event of a crisis. Access to cheap IMF loans helped this country avoid a deeper economic crisis in 2020. Many see accessing IMF loans as a sign of weakness and decry the implied loss of sovereignty. But as with access to a ventilator for a Covid-19 patient, access to IMF funds might make all the difference to whether this economy survives a fiscal crisis. Hopefully, if that time comes, this country will choose life over death.

I will not be wishing SA’s policymakers a happy new year. The policy road ahead will be tough, made more difficult by the policy battles that must be waged, from controlling the wage bill to dealing with the energy sector. We must muster the courage and drive to do what is necessary to deliver the sustainable long-term economic progress that has eluded us for so long. If it means we are unhappy while doing it, so be it. Here’s to an unhappy 2021!

• Lijane is an institutional fixed-income sales trader at Absa Group.