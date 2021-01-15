CARTOON: SA’s Covid spirit animals

Shares in Pick n Pay fell after the group announced its CEO Richard Brasher is stepping down and will be replaced in April
The organisation must adopt a more aggressive posture to individuals accused of violent and bloody insurrections
The government has been under fire for failing to procure sufficient vaccines as a matter or urgency
All eyes are on Ramaphosa after Corruption Watch threatened to file an urgent court application to force him to implement the act
Netherlands-born Boone faces the challenge of guiding Pick n Pay in a weak economy hit by Covid-19 and falling incomes
It’s up to government to tap into rates lower than the open market, says Kristalina Georgieva
Director-general Lionel October says there are provisions in place in EU trade deal that allow for SA's alcohol sales restrictions
Government will impose a nationwide 6pm curfew for at least 15 days starting on Saturday to stem the spread of coronavirus
Players urged to show restraint and adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols
Simphiwe Ndzube’s exhibition depicts a society of equals in a fictionalised Gwadana
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
