Opinion

CARTOON: Covid anti-vaxxers

11 January 2021 - 05:05 brandan reynolds
Monday, January 11 2021
Monday, January 11 2021

SA Covid variant may affect vaccine efficacy, scientists warn

Mutation reduces ability of antibodies to bind to virus and could make some shots less effective
National
12 hours ago

SA secures early Covid-19 vaccine for health workers

One-million doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine are due to arrive in January
National
3 days ago

CHRIS ROPER: Mogoeng’s vaccine apocalypse

There were many deranged elements to the chief justice’s speech last week (divine mining, anyone?) but the worst of it was that it made the Covid-19 ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Russia’s vaccine is being spurned in the West. It shouldn’t be

What we know about the Sputnik V vaccine is that it is premised on proven technology and should be viewed with a healthy dose of confidence
Opinion
1 day ago

SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Meet the Covid crazies

Effluent from the outer edges of rationality is seeping into the mainstream
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia’s vaccine is being spurned in the West. It ...
Opinion
2.
Three interpretations of the US political chaos ...
Opinion
3.
Americans hand Xi and Putin a propaganda coup
Opinion
4.
IAN BREMMER: The era of the asterisk US ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Chaos, insurrection, violence — these are a few ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.