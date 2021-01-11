CARTOON: Covid anti-vaxxers

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Era might turn out to be nothing more than a blip for future historians
State-owned agricultural lender seems set for a bailout even as SA struggles to stave off a debt crisis amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
The government faces court challenges over vaccines procurement and stricter lockdown restrictions
Almost all of the settlement relates to charges over the German bank's dealings in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, China and Italy
Disappointing Black Friday points to shrinking retail sales in November
The broadcasting and telecoms regulator launched a probe after only three of five licensees launched services
The popular messaging app has also been targeted by Elon Musk, who urges users to switch to encrypted rival Signal
Survey finds most citizens in the nation hosting the 2021 Games have concerns about hosting the world's premier sporting event amid a surge in Covid-19 cases
Step one: surrender to the suck. Accept the things you don’t want
