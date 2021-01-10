Opinion

SECOND TAKE

LA TIMES: Pro-Trump mob shows how incapable America is of protecting US Capitol

There must be a full but swift accounting of the multiple failures to contain riotous mob that overran the US's most hallowed temple of democracy

10 January 2021 - 16:09
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defences, in Washington, DC, the US, January 6 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE THEILER
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate flag on the second floor of the US Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defences, in Washington, DC, the US, January 6 2021. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE THEILER

The hostile invasion and occupation of the US Capitol by a riotous pro-Trump mob served as public notice to every American, every nervous ally, every plotting terrorist and every foreign adversary, that the US was incapable of safeguarding its most hallowed temple of democracy at its most sensitive moments, despite two decades of supposed security improvements since the 9/11 attacks.

With the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden looming, there must be a full but swift accounting of the multiple failures — in intelligence, leadership, planning and co-ordination — followed by an overhaul of the security operation to protect the peaceful transition of democratic government. It will not be enough to fire the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms or for the US Capitol police chief to resign. The nation’s people — and its enemies, both foreign and domestic — must know that we are willing and able to defend ourselves.

The failure to adequately prepare is inexcusable. Many outraged commenters argue that Capitol police acted far differently than their counterparts in cities around the nation last summer in the midst of anti-police actions, and that the overwhelmingly white Trump mob was treated gingerly and with deference not accorded to more racially diverse protesters. It may instead be the case that Capitol police were outnumbered and had little choice, but the charge cannot be dismissed out of hand.

Images of invaders desecrating the Capitol with Confederate flags and other images of previous insurrections and white supremacy were sickening. Yet it’s startling to realise how lucky we were. The crowd was largely unarmed and appeared stunned to have got as far as it did. There was little indication that they had any plan other than to take selfies sitting at Congress members’ desks. They were ultimately cleared out of the building with little resistance. Still, at least four people died, and police say two pipe bombs were found on the grounds of the Capitol complex, along with 11 Molotov cocktails.

The post-Trump to-do list to repair damage to the nation and its institutions is long. ⁄Los Angeles, January 7

LA Times

KOREA HERALD: Kim’s sister takes offence at South Korea’s Covid claims

Foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha says it is hard to believe North Korea’s claim it has no coronavirus cases
Opinion
3 weeks ago

LEX COLUMN: Anyone for wealth taxes?

Those are the ones that other people have to pay
Opinion
3 weeks ago

SACRAMENTO BEE: Remember wily GM when buying a car

General Motors has made a quick about-turn, dumping Trump for Joe Biden in fuel efficiency issue
Opinion
1 month ago

THE GUARDIAN: Wrong time for return to Thatcherism

Boris Johnson is pursuing Brexit in an era that requires greater international co-operation, not less
Opinion
1 month ago

CHICAGO TRIBUNE: No more winging it for emotional support animals

US airlines ordered to allow only service dogs on planes
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Russia’s vaccine is being spurned in the West. It ...
Opinion
2.
Three interpretations of the US political chaos ...
Opinion
3.
Americans hand Xi and Putin a propaganda coup
Opinion
4.
IAN BREMMER: The era of the asterisk US ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Chaos, insurrection, violence — these are a few ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Boris Johnson is like Donald Trump in many ways, but unlike him in more

Opinion

Nancy Pelosi tells lawmakers to prepare for action on Trump

World / Americas

Donald Trump is angry and alone as former allies back away

World / Americas

Three interpretations of the US political chaos (none is good)

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.