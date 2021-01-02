2020 was a bad year for freedom; let’s make the liberal case for a better future

So there’s nothing inherently illiberal about, say, a lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19. Or about a regulation that requires us to wear masks in public. Nor is it automatically illiberal for the state, in a situation of economic disruption and distress, to step in temporarily as the primary economic actor, paying firms and people until they can earn their livelihoods again.

The trouble starts when these measures are adapted, extended or abused. The world was already tilting towards authoritarianism in recent years. China didn’t need Covid-19 to oppress the Uighurs or clamp down on Hong Kong, nor did Alexander Lukashenko need it to tyrannise Belarusians. But many autocrats have seized on the coronavirus as another excuse to crack down on their critics, the free press, minority populations and others they don’t like.

Democracy and human rights have deteriorated in 80 countries this year, according to Freedom House, an American think-tank. In Zimbabwe, government thugs have, in the name of policing lockdown infractions, arrested, abducted, raped or assaulted opposition leaders, activists and other dissenters. Authorities from Kazakhstan to Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Guatemala and many other places have been almost as bad.

Even where governments don’t physically tyrannise people, they increasingly censor them digitally or, under the pretext of contact tracing, build new surveillance tools. China has gone furthest, by connecting biometric, financial and other intimate information about citizens without their assent. Even democratic societies, such as South Korea and Singapore, increasingly have an infrastructure they could turn from transparent to Orwellian with the flick of a switch.

In mature democracies, such as Germany or the US, checks and balances remain robust enough to prevent such dystopias for the foreseeable future. But there, too, the climate for democratic and civilised discourse, the precondition for any liberal society, has deteriorated.

The main culprits are conspiracy theorists, who always thrive in times of plague. They wantonly abuse the right to free speech and assembly — core principles of liberalism — to spread disinformation and lies.

Liberals will be the first to defend these people’s right to disagree with government policies or to interpret medical facts differently. But when people misuse their own liberty to impugn facts and pervert truth they are vandalising our intellectual, psychological and cultural commons.

Another illiberal trend is economic. It also precedes Covid-19. China, in particular, has presented its form of state capitalism as a countermodel to the West’s open and competitive market economies. In response, Western countries have started leaning towards more state intervention. The coronavirus has reinforced this change. Initially, the government interference was necessary. As the exogenous shock of the pandemic imposed bed rest on entire economies, only the state was left to pick up aggregate demand and prevent mass poverty.