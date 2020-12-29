You can’t have your cryptocurrency and spend it too (without somebody noticing)

That will limit many of their advantages over the traditional bank sector. The US government does not want a financial system that evolves outside the purview of the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and other regulatory institutions.

Third, the formal banking sector will improve, for instance by moving to more rapid clearing, or by introducing electronic reserve currencies. With the latter, you could transfer your electronically based dollars within the accounting system of the central bank, and achieve a non-intermediated transfer without resorting to crypto. It is not obvious that crypto will be the market winner once more mainstream institutions learn some lessons from the success of crypto.

Alternatively, consider crypto-assets, such as bitcoin or ether, which are not pegged to major national currencies. They are useful hedges and speculation vehicles, but you probably would not want to use them as your dominant means of purchase. If they can go up in value so rapidly, they can fall too, sometimes precipitously. That’s OK if you’re using crypto-assets for a modest portion of your purchases. But it’s too risky to make them the bulk of your current and savings accounts. The dollar, euro or, for that matter, the Mexican peso are not nearly so volatile.

Imagine that virtual reality takes off, and there are economies inside virtual reality, spanning many nations. A crypto-asset might be a more convenient means of payment within those networks than the dollar, if only because of the cumbersome reporting requirements for larger dollar transfers. Still, the motive for using that same crypto-asset to purchase your next Toyota, or to borrow from your bank to start a restaurant, is less than clear.

Some enthusiasts postulate a world where crypto-transactions are not transparent to governments, allowing buyers and sellers to live outside the tax system. Such anonymity is technologically possible, and the current black- and grey-market uses of crypto (for instance, getting funds out of China) are likely to continue.

But if most of your economic life is in the physical world, and if you own wealth within a country, such as real estate and registered equity shares, the idea that you would be able to evade most taxes is a myth. If anything, the trend is for major tech companies to co-operate with tax collection, and, at any rate, governments can always change from taxing transactions to taxing wealth. Crypto-tax evasion is better suited to be a fringe rather than mainstream endeavour.

The recent run-up in crypto-values seems to be driven by the possibility that major corporations will start adding them to their balance sheets. If you imagine crypto being treated like gold, and constituting, say, half of a percent of many balance sheets, that would imply a high price for the major crypto-assets. Yet these corporations will want institutionalised, mainstream crypto-assets, and they will not mind the notion of more heavily regulated crypto-assets and crypto-linked financial institutions.

The more utopian scenarios for crypto, whether proponents realise it or not, rely on the notion that crypto remains simultaneously fringe and mainstream. That will be a hard trick to pull off.

Bloomberg