It’s not only the super-rich that add to wealth inequality

That the widening of inequality in the middle-class happened decades in the past, and was largely complete by the mid-1990s, probably helps explain why it doesn’t get discussed much these days. But it’s a change that never reversed itself; it's become a permanent feature of our economy, something we now just take for granted. And it may be having a long-term corrosive effect on American society and politics.

Richard Reeves, in his 2017 book Dream Hoarders, suggests that the upper middle-class has been hoarding the best educational, occupational and residential opportunities from the lower middle-class, creating resentment among the latter group. If the people making $50,000 a year feel that there’s just no way for them to live in the same neighbourhoods or go to the same schools as the $100,000-a-year set, they may become disaffected and resentful.

In fact, this separation could eventually deal a death blow to America’s perception of itself as a middle-class society; something akin to Karl Marx’s distinction between the proletariat and the petit bourgeoisie might emerge in the US, fomenting social strife similar to what Marx successfully predicted in Europe.

The big question, of course, is why middle-class inequality rose back in the 1980s. One possibility is education. The Hamilton Project, part of the Brookings Institution, calculates that the wage premiums from a college degree and from an advanced degree both increased enormously between 1979 and 1994, from less than 40% to about 200%, and flattened out thereafter — exactly mimicking the behaviour of the Gini index. So it’s possible that the rise of computers and IT benefited educated people much more than those without a degree.

A second, related explanation is an industrial shift. Economic research shows that middle-skilled, routine jobs have disappeared from big cities, meaning that it’s now very hard to move to New York or Los Angeles and get a good job as an office drone or factory worker. That could be due to the rise of knowledge-industry clusters that push old-line industries out of cities. It could also be related to the general decline of manufacturing relative to services as the country’s main engine of job growth, and to the offshoring of routine work.

A third potential reason is the decline of private-sector unions, which really accelerated in the 1980s.

Weak or non-existent unions could also exacerbate the changes from industrial shifts and changing technology by preventing workers in restaurants, shops and other local services from forcing companies to make sure their jobs are as good as the factory jobs they replaced.

So as the US focuses on the fortunes of Bezos and Musk, it would do well not to forget this other kind of inequality. The 1980s left the US an uncomfortable legacy that we’ve never dealt with. If we want to restore the ideal of a middle-class nation, we will eventually need to do something about it.

