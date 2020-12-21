The BBC is losing out to streaming services and their big wallets

And yet, amazingly, the corporation trembles on its foundations. It is besieged by formidable forces: right-wing politicians who now govern Britain; competition for audience share from streaming channels such as Netflix; and declining revenue — in real terms, its income has fallen by one-third over the past decade.

A new book by two British media researchers, Patrick Barwise and Peter York, The War Against the BBC, asserts that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “the most hostile prime minister the corporation has ever faced.” Beyond ideological objections, the authors write, he has personal grievances, deriving from its past reporting of his extravagant love life.

You might suppose that, when a towering national institution is imperiled, cavalry would be riding to “the Beeb’s” rescue. This is not happening, however. A range of rivals, headed by organs controlled by the Murdoch family, which has controlled both Fox and Sky, bays for BBC to be vastly downsized. They cite unfair state-aided competition, left-wing bias, wanton extravagance by an institution that employs 22,000 full-time staff, and still has an annual income of more than $5bn.

James Murdoch, the younger son of media empire-builder Rupert Murdoch, has compared BBC to Pravda. In a prominent 2009 lecture, he said: “As Orwell foretold, to let the state enjoy a near-monopoly of information is to guarantee manipulation and distortion ... Yet we have a system in which state-sponsored media — the BBC in particular — grows ever more dominant.”

Many of the elderly viewers and listeners who increasingly dominate its audiences moan about the BBC’s alleged surrender to woke culture. It is certainly true that its bosses, goaded by anxiety to woo the young and minorities, have shown a politically reckless disregard for the sensibilities and interests of their traditional audience. This is symbolised by BBC’s recent announcement that it plans to spend $124m on racial and gender diversification. Grumpy pensioners complain that this is not what they pay their licence money for, and they have a point.

Ah yes, the licence. This is a concept so alien to other nations, that it bears explanation. Some 95% of British households pay an annual charge of $204 for the right to watch the BBC’s 10 national TV channels and listen to its 11 domestic radio stations. The poor and those over 75 have, since 1998, been spared licence payment.

The latter exemption was introduced at government behest, as a sweetener for older voters, and paid for by the UK treasury. But five years ago, the burden was transferred to the BBC. As the population ages, it is costing the corporation almost $500m a year in lost revenue. Amid rage from the elderly, echoed in their name by political leaders and newspapers, the BBC has insisted on withdrawing the over-75 concession.

The row is absurd, of course. The average British person accesses one or other of BBC’s outlets for 2.5hours a day, for which they pay little more than 50c. For that, they get a stunning range of news programme, together with drama of Jane Austen and Charles Dickens quality, soaps, quiz shows, comedies such as Fleabag (and, in past days, Monty Python and Fawlty Towers), Strictly Come Dancing, history documentaries, the obsessively watched Great British Bake Off, the best children’s programming in the world, and much else.

Stop there, say the BBC’s critics: most of this can be done by commercial channels or streaming services. If the BBC is to be allowed to survive, it should relinquish its role in everything save genuine public service broadcasting, and be funded by subscription or advertising.

Dominic Cummings, until last month Johnson’s de facto chief of staff, has campaigned for years for the BBC to be blown asunder. Cummings reportedly banned ministers from appearing on many BBC shows, on the grounds that they are biased against the government. He and Donald Trump would get on a storm.

The fanatical BBC-haters, of whom there are depressingly many both among Conservative MPs and newspaper publishers, refuse to acknowledge that no other content-maker in the world comes close to matching the range and quality of BBC output.

I should here declare an interest, as a longtime contributor. Back in the 1960s, I worked as a junior researcher on its epic 26-part TV series The Great War, which still gets regular screenings. Later I served as a TV reporter for the Corp, as we called it, in many countries, including war-torn Vietnam. Ever since, I have been a regular performer on its shows.

The BBC is no more perfect than any other large institution. It is overstuffed with bureaucrats, ever more desperate to be seen to meet the demands of political correctness. I have believed for years it could be downsized by sacking thousands of managers.

Every few years, it is convulsed by a scandal. In 2007, it overreached itself by buying a publishing company for nearly $200m, which it was obliged to sell six years later for less than $80m. Its foes demanded to know what the BBC was doing in publishing. This was a good question.

Eight years ago, it suffered shameful embarrassment over accusations that one of its foremost children’s presenters, Jimmy Savile, who had died in 2011, was a serial paedophile — and that BBC executives had ignored, then sought to cover up his actions.

There are frequent political rows, headlined in newspapers, when BBC broadcasters display alleged bias. Last May, current-affairs presenter Emily Maitlis delivered an on-air blast against Cummings for his willful defiance of national Covid-19 lockdown rules. Supporters of the Johnson government tore into Maitlis, and into the BBC for indulging her rant. Her facts were impeccable — the issue was that she should not have been permitted to lambaste the prime minister’s key adviser on national TV.

Yet the mere fact that there are such spats over alleged bias stands in stark contrast to the daily assaults on truth that take place through many American radio and TV outlets. US public-service broadcasting is chronically weak and poorly funded.

Most British people, when they stop to think, recognise that their principal broadcaster is, broadly speaking, fair, often to the point of blandness. There is little doubt — in my mind, anyway — that many BBC broadcasters share a private liberal bias, but they know that they must not be seen to take this into the studio.

In a national poll two years ago, 22% of respondents said they thought the BBC somewhat or strongly biased towards the left; 18% thought it somewhat or strongly biased to the right. But 37% thought it “politically neutral or balanced”.