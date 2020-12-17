BASANI MALULEKE: Markers of change inspire black women to rise to leadership posts

I was privileged to participate in a CEO thought leadership dialogue arranged by the National Business Initiative on how inclusive organisations drive a high-performance culture.

Hosted by National Business Initiative social transformation head Gugu McLaren Ushewokunze, the session looked at cognitive diversity and delved into how organisations can take action to prioritise the transformation of their cultures. I was asked to share my views together with Nene Molefi, CEO of Mandate Molefi HR Consultants.

Looking candidly at what it means to be a black woman in a leadership position, I think what has stood out for me is the importance of firsts. We all saw the excitement around the election of Kamala Harris as vice-president-elect in the US and more recently my sister, Tsakani Maluleke, who has been appointed as SA’s first black female auditor-general. It has given me a new respect and appreciation for firsts.

Of course, we always have to caution ourselves not to get too carried away with the fact people are black and female and neglect their accomplishments. That being said, markers of change are important. They make us more hopeful as we realise we are all capable of change. “Firsts” matter because they send a message that everyone’s dreams are valid. They also signal the arc of the moral universe slowly bending towards justice.

Having been appointed the first black woman CEO of a bank in SA, I am no stranger to firsts and cognisant of the hardships that come with being a first. While you will enjoy a honeymoon period, soon all the reasons that you needed “a first” in the first place, start to rear their ugly heads.

Change is hard for all of us. The structural issues that exist to prevent many women from reaching their goals are still firmly in place, which requires women not only to excel (thus creating room for more women at the top), but also to become adept at changing stereotypes.

Our institutions are generally not set up to warmly embrace female leadership, particularly young black female leadership. This makes it especially important for us to create support structures for women, so they do not feel so alone.

With my sister’s appointment it has warmed my heart to see so many women across the age spectrum, from different sectors — many prominent and others still early in their careers — who have come together to support her and commit to having her back through the good and the bad. We all need that!

At the end of the day representation matters. Celebrating “firsts” recognises not only the progress being made but also what still needs to be done.

I have been fortunate in my role at African Bank. We have all worked hard to build an organisational culture that values cohesion, belonging, connection and delivery. I am surrounded by a management team with shared values and trusted relationships.

We know there are always going to be detractors in various pockets across the corporate landscape, so you need to know where “your tribe” is, where your support is, as this will help you retain perspective and focus on what is important.

This year has not been an easy one for anyone and has tested our mettle. The SA economy has eked out only marginal growth over the past few years and the impact of the pandemic has pushed many consumers over the edge. We remain very concerned about these individuals, who will face added hardship next year.

This knowledge has heightened our focus on investing in customer insights, automation and digitalisation to build a resilient bank that remains relevant in the lives of customers.

• Maluleke is African Bank CEO.