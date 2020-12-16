Why opportunity cost of cash and money-market funds might rocket

In SA, for the first time in decades, we might be heading to a world in which cash and money market funds produce negative returns relative to inflation for a meaningful period. We all know the only free lunch in financial markets is diversification. Parking investments in cash and money-market funds over the past few years, if not free, certainly felt like a cheap lunch as these assets produced steady inflation-beating returns while local equity markets produced anaemic returns.

For the past five years, investors have moved to the “safety” of cash and money-market funds at a relatively low opportunity cost. However, this cost might become much higher, for several reasons.

Globally, interest rates have been low for some time, without the expectation of substantial increases. In SA, on the back of aggressive policy action by the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee (MPC) since the start of 2020, the benchmark repo rate has almost halved from 6.5% to 3.5%, and forward rate agreements are also not pricing in significant rate increases for some time. With no pressure from global rates and a weak economy, low rates are probably here to stay for the next few years. This directly affects the interest rate investors earn on their bank deposits and money-market funds.

Over the course of 2020, bank deposits increased substantially as investors looked for safety during the market volatility earlier in the year and banks were able to obtain cheap funding from the Reserve Bank. Demand for loans from the private sector has simultaneously fallen significantly as corporates and individuals delay capital expenditure. Banks thus have excess capital and are under no pressure to pay up for funding. This puts additional downward pressure on the rates earned by investors on bank negotiable certificates of deposit. As these are the primary instruments held by money-market funds, investors in these funds could also soon be facing returns lower than inflation.

Main risks

Though inflation is currently low, it should start to pick up and the MPC may not react to rising inflation as quickly as it has in the past in an effort to help the economy recover from the current recession. The US Federal Reserve has already indicated that it is comfortable to accept a higher level of inflation before raising rates, and this will help the MPC keep rates lower for longer. As a consequence, investors seeking inflation-beating returns on their local income assets will need to take on a bit more risk and volatility by investing in slightly longer-dated government, bank and corporate paper, and perhaps when the fundamentals improve, even a bit of property.

Investors face two main risks in fixed-income instruments that generally increase as they try to improve their returns: default risk, in which the borrower does not pay the expected interest or capital back on the investment; and duration risk — the effect of interest rate moves during the life of the bond.

Default risk applies to any fixed-income investment including bank deposits, though many people tend to forget about this. Income funds have the ability to be far more diversified from a credit perspective as they invest with many different counterparties in their portfolios as opposed to just one bank in the case of a deposit, or four or five banks in the case of a money-market fund.

Due to the fiscal issues facing SA, the current steep yield curve is essentially saying it’s riskier to lend money to the government than to an individual in the form of a home loan. Banks can borrow at certain parts of the yield curve at cheaper rates than the government, which is a rare occurrence. This is also because banks don’t need to borrow money now, while the government does. By taking on some risk in this space, investors could achieve a healthy yield. A 10-year government bond now yields about 9%, as opposed to 3% in cash.

A government default would affect the whole financial system, including banks and potentially deposits — most fixed-income instruments are exposed to a sovereign default to some extent.

Duration risk is the effect on fixed-income holdings of changes in fixed-income rates. A 10-year bond with a duration of eight years will reduce in value by 8% if interest rates go up by 1%, and vice versa. Therefore, the longer the duration of the bond investment, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. If you hold it to maturity and the bond issuer doesn’t default, you will still earn the original yield you invested at. This means in general by being prepared to ride out the short-term effects of interest rate moves, you may earn a better longer-term return on your fixed-income investments.

Investors hoping to earn inflation-beating returns on their income investments will probably need to move away from bank deposits and money-market funds and take on more risk. In return for tolerating some shorter-term volatility, the potential additional returns that can be earned are significant given the kind of yields available in fixed-income markets nowadays.

• Hatty is chief investment officer at Stonehage Fleming SA.