Opinion MARK BARNES: The beauty of fair market value and fixing our own problems

The beauty about dealing at fair market value is that, in an honest and competitive ecosystem, it requires neither policing nor enforcement.

As we all learnt in Economics 101, price is determined where supply and demand intersect. It really is that logical and simple if left to its own devices. Supply-demand curves, and their intersections, are axiomatic to the laws of fair trade, and beyond that into all walks of life, including personal relationships. Correctly anticipating forward supply and demand is the cornerstone of success or failure in commercial projects, and how best to fund them...